Japan has introduced an exciting opportunity for young travellers looking to spend more time in the country

The latest update covers citizens of a select group of countries under a special visa arrangement

Eligible applicants can combine their stay with work opportunities while experiencing Japanese culture

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Japan has officially named 32 countries whose citizens qualify for its Working Holiday visa programme, opening up a significant opportunity for young people to live and work in the country for an extended period.

The scheme is designed for individuals typically between the ages of 18 and 30, allowing them to experience Japanese culture and society while supplementing their stay through employment.

Japan releases list of 32 countries whose citizens can live and work under a special visa scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement has drawn considerable attention from travellers and job seekers across the globe.

Countries included in Japan's working holiday scheme

The countries listed in the sentence are:

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

Germany

France

Denmark

Norway

Portugal

Poland

Slovakia

Hungary

Spain

Austria

Czech Republic

Iceland

Lithuania

Sweden

Finland

Estonia

Netherlands

Switzerland

Argentina

Chile

Uruguay

South Korea

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Citizens of these countries can apply for the visa, which permits them to take up short-term employment to fund their travels within Japan.

The visa is generally valid for up to 12 months, with some nationalities eligible for extensions depending on bilateral agreements with Japan.

Africa and other regions remain excluded

Notably absent from the list are countries from sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and much of Southeast Asia, meaning citizens from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and other African nations are currently not eligible for the programme.

This has prompted discussion about the uneven distribution of such international mobility opportunities.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs administers the scheme, and eligibility is determined through reciprocal agreements negotiated between Japan and each participating nation.

Countries not on the current list would need to enter into such agreements before their citizens could benefit from the programme.

For those from eligible nations, the application process requires proof of sufficient funds to cover initial living costs, a valid passport, and in some cases, a return ticket or evidence of funds to purchase one.

Japan lists key requirements for permanent residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Japan had introduced updated guidelines that could affect Ghanaians seeking to settle permanently in the country.

The new framework highlighted several conditions applicants needed to satisfy before their applications could be approved.

Some important details could determine whether an applicant qualified under the revised rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh