The UK government has published official guidance on booking requirements for the mandatory Life in the UK Test for citizenship and settlement applicants

Candidates using biometric residence permits or cards face a strict December 2026 deadline tied to their card's expiry date

Several categories of applicants, including those under 18 and over 65, are fully exempt from sitting the test

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The UK government has released detailed official guidance outlining the booking requirements, identification rules, and exemption criteria for the Life in the UK Test, which remains a compulsory step for anyone pursuing British citizenship or indefinite leave to remain.

Applicants must book their test online at least three days before their chosen date. The test carries a £50 (GH₵769.33) fee and is available at over 30 accredited centres across the United Kingdom.

British government explains the time limit for 'Life in the UK Test' booking. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the test involves

The examination runs for 45 minutes and consists of 24 multiple-choice questions.

All content is drawn exclusively from the official handbook, *Life in the United Kingdom: A Guide for New Residents*, which covers British history, traditions, and civic life.

The guide is available in print, digital, and audiobook formats, and an official practice app is also available to support revision.

To complete a booking, candidates need a valid email address, a debit or credit card, and an approved form of identification.

Authorities stress that the personal details entered during booking must correspond exactly to those on the candidate's official identity documents.

Identification and biometric card deadlines

Candidates who hold an eVisa, the Home Office's digital immigration record, must generate a share code through their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account when making their booking.

Those without an eVisa may use a valid passport, an official photo travel document, an EU or EEA identity card, or a biometric residence permit (BRP) or biometric residence card (BRC) to verify their identity.

Candidates relying on a BRP or BRC face an additional time restriction: they must sit the test within 24 months of the card's printed expiry date, or before 31 December 2026, whichever date comes first.

Who is exempt from the test

Not all applicants are required to take the Life in the UK Test. Those under 18 or aged 65 and older are automatically exempt, as are individuals who have already passed the test during a previous immigration application.

People living with long-term physical or mental health conditions may also qualify for an exemption, provided they submit an official medical exemption form or a letter from a qualified doctor.

Candidates who require physical modifications or specialist testing equipment are entitled to request reasonable adjustments at the time of booking.

UK government issues new British citizenship update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had revised a wide range of British citizenship application forms throughout 2026, covering naturalisation and registration routes.

The updated documents had affected applicants across several categories, including children, stateless individuals and those seeking the right of abode in the UK.

UK Visas and Immigration had urged anyone unsure about their eligibility or the correct form to contact the department before submitting their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh