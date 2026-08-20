Iceland's official government portal clarified that holding a permanent residence permit does not guarantee protection against deportation

Foreign nationals who pose a threat to national security or public interest can be expelled from the Nordic country

Permanent residents convicted of offences carrying a prison sentence of three years or more also risk expulsion under Icelandic law

Holding a permanent residence permit in Iceland does not shield foreign nationals from deportation, according to updated guidance published on the country's official government portal.

The clarification establishes that while permanent residency offers considerably greater legal protection than a temporary stay permit, two principal circumstances remain under which authorities can lawfully remove a foreign national from the territory.

Iceland lists 2 serious reasons for expelling foreigners with permanent residence permits. Photo credit: EMMI KORHONEN & NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

National security as grounds for expulsion

The first basis for deportation concerns threats to public safety and the stability of the state.

Icelandic authorities reserve the right to expel a permanent resident whose continued presence in the country is deemed incompatible with national security or the broader public interest.

The official guidance reads: "If this is considered necessary on grounds of national security or public interest."

Serious criminal convictions and time limits

The second ground involves individuals who receive substantial prison terms.

A foreign national holding permanent residency may face expulsion if convicted of an offence that carries a custodial sentence of three years or longer under Icelandic law.

Strict time frames govern this provision, and they differ depending on where the offence occurred.

For crimes committed abroad, the conduct must have taken place within the preceding five years.

For offences committed within Iceland itself, the relevant window narrows to just twelve months.

"If they have served a sentence or been sentenced for conduct that could result in three years' imprisonment or more according to Icelandic law, and occurred over the last five years abroad or last year in Iceland," stated in the official documentation

What Iceland permanent residency actually guarantees

The portal makes clear that permanent residency raises the threshold for removal when compared to standard temporary visa holders, but it does not place a foreign national beyond the reach of Icelandic immigration law.

Compliance with domestic legislation and national security requirements remains a binding obligation for all long-term residents.

Notably, the official guidance includes the phrase "for example" when introducing the two grounds, which legal observers interpret as a signal that these scenarios may not constitute an exhaustive list.

Additional circumstances could therefore be assessed on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the relevant authorities.

Sweden reveals residency period for foreign spouses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sweden’s Migration Agency had published the residency requirements foreign nationals needed to meet before applying for Swedish citizenship.

The standard pathway required eight years of continuous habitual residence, although several categories of applicants qualified for shorter timelines.

Foreign spouses of Swedish citizens faced specific conditions, including rules that could extend or restrict their eligibility depending on their history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh