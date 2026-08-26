The UK government published official guidance outlining what counts as a permanent export for British-registered vehicles

Drivers must complete specific steps involving their V5C logbook and DVLA before taking a vehicle out of the country

Motorists who still have active vehicle tax at the time of export could be entitled to a financial refund

British motorists planning to relocate their vehicle abroad, including Ghana, for a year or longer are now required to follow a formal three-step process before the car leaves UK soil, according to guidance published on the official government website.

The UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) classifies any such move as a permanent export.

UK lists 3 steps people must take before exporting a vehicle to Ghana and other places for 12 months. Photo credit: SOPA Images & Anna Barclay/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This applies not only to international destinations but also to transfers involving the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and Ireland.

The government's position is clear:

"You must tell DVLA if you're taking your vehicle out of the UK, including to the Channel Islands (Jersey and Guernsey), Isle of Man or Ireland, for 12 months or more. This is known as permanent export."

The 3-step process for permanent vehicle export

The first step requires the vehicle owner to locate and complete the permanent export section within the V5C logbook before taking any further action.

Once that section is filled in, drivers must detach it and post it to the UK DVLA offices in Swansea, SA99 1BD.

Importantly, owners should hold on to the remainder of the V5C logbook rather than sending the full document.

The third requirement applies specifically to those who are permanently moving overseas: they must update the address on their driving licence to reflect their new home abroad.

Selling, buying, and tax refund rules

The guidance also sets out distinct rules covering situations where a vehicle destined for export changes hands.

Unlike a standard sale, the seller is required to hand over the complete V5C logbook to the buyer, not merely the new keeper slip that would typically be used in a domestic transaction.

Drivers who still hold valid vehicle tax at the point of export may also qualify for a partial reimbursement.

The refund covers any full calendar months remaining on the tax, and the DVLA uses the date it receives the permanent export section to calculate the amount owed.

According to the guidance, "If you're due a refund, you'll usually get it within 4 to 6 weeks. The refund is worked out from the date DVLA gets your 'permanent export' section."

Motorists are advised to complete all formalities well ahead of their planned departure to avoid any administrative delays.

Ghana's DVLA introduces new license printing regime

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's DVLA had announced plans to introduce local licence printing across all its offices nationwide.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the commissioning of a new office in the Adenta Municipality.

The authority said instant printing would be available for replacement cards, while new applicants would still follow the standard process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh