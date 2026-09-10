New Zealand has introduced a travel arrangement that could make visiting the country easier for citizens of several nations

The scheme covers a wide range of countries across different regions, with travellers able to use a digital travel authorisation

However, the list also reveals some notable countries whose citizens are not covered by the arrangement

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New Zealand has announced a visa waiver scheme allowing passport holders from approximately 60 countries to visit the country without securing a standard entry visa.

Instead of going through the traditional visa application process, eligible travellers are permitted to enter New Zealand by obtaining a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before departure.

Full list of countries whose citizens can enter New Zealand with a NZeTA. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Pacific nation maintains long-standing international agreements

According to information published on New Zealand's official immigration portal, the travel concessions are based on established diplomatic and bilateral arrangements.

The official immigration guidance states:

"New Zealand maintains visa waiver agreements with several nations built on long-standing diplomatic and bilateral relationships."

Under the travel framework, eligible visitors are required to obtain the digital travel authorisation before travelling.

The NZeTA allows the country to streamline border checks for eligible travellers from partner nations.

Full list of approved visa waiver countries

The visa waiver arrangement covers countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, as well as two African nations.

Europe:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia (citizens only)

Finland

France

Germany

Greece (passports issued on or after 1 January 2006)

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia (citizens only)

Liechtenstein

Lithuania (citizens only)

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal (permanent residents)

Romania

San Marino

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom (citizens and permanent residents)

Vatican City

Americas:

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Mexico

United States of America, including US nationals

Uruguay

Middle East and Gulf region:

Bahrain

Israel

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Asia and Oceania:

Brunei

Hong Kong (HKSAR or BN-O passport holders)

Japan

South Korea

Macau (SAR passport holders)

Malaysia

Singapore

Taiwan (permanent residents)

Africa:

Mauritius

Seychelles

African countries have limited representation

For travellers across Africa, the visa waiver options remain heavily restricted.

Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries included in the arrangement.

This means citizens of major African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Ghana, are not covered by the visa waiver scheme.

Ghanaian passport holders therefore need to continue using New Zealand's standard visa application channels when planning to travel to the country.

New Zealand announces medical visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand's immigration authorities had published detailed guidelines on the Medical Treatment Visitor Visa for foreign nationals seeking healthcare in the country.

The visa allowed successful applicants to stay in New Zealand for up to six months, with application fees starting from NZD $341 (GH₵2,273.33).

Government data showed that eight out of 10 applications were processed within four weeks of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh