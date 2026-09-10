New Zealand Visa Waiver: Full List of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter With NZeTA
- New Zealand has introduced a travel arrangement that could make visiting the country easier for citizens of several nations
- The scheme covers a wide range of countries across different regions, with travellers able to use a digital travel authorisation
- However, the list also reveals some notable countries whose citizens are not covered by the arrangement
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New Zealand has announced a visa waiver scheme allowing passport holders from approximately 60 countries to visit the country without securing a standard entry visa.
Instead of going through the traditional visa application process, eligible travellers are permitted to enter New Zealand by obtaining a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before departure.
Pacific nation maintains long-standing international agreements
According to information published on New Zealand's official immigration portal, the travel concessions are based on established diplomatic and bilateral arrangements.
The official immigration guidance states:
"New Zealand maintains visa waiver agreements with several nations built on long-standing diplomatic and bilateral relationships."
Under the travel framework, eligible visitors are required to obtain the digital travel authorisation before travelling.
The NZeTA allows the country to streamline border checks for eligible travellers from partner nations.
Full list of approved visa waiver countries
The visa waiver arrangement covers countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, as well as two African nations.
Europe:
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia (citizens only)
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece (passports issued on or after 1 January 2006)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia (citizens only)
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania (citizens only)
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal (permanent residents)
- Romania
- San Marino
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom (citizens and permanent residents)
- Vatican City
Americas:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Mexico
- United States of America, including US nationals
- Uruguay
Middle East and Gulf region:
- Bahrain
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
Asia and Oceania:
- Brunei
- Hong Kong (HKSAR or BN-O passport holders)
- Japan
- South Korea
- Macau (SAR passport holders)
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Taiwan (permanent residents)
Africa:
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
African countries have limited representation
For travellers across Africa, the visa waiver options remain heavily restricted.
Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries included in the arrangement.
This means citizens of major African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Ghana, are not covered by the visa waiver scheme.
Ghanaian passport holders therefore need to continue using New Zealand's standard visa application channels when planning to travel to the country.
New Zealand announces medical visa
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand's immigration authorities had published detailed guidelines on the Medical Treatment Visitor Visa for foreign nationals seeking healthcare in the country.
The visa allowed successful applicants to stay in New Zealand for up to six months, with application fees starting from NZD $341 (GH₵2,273.33).
Government data showed that eight out of 10 applications were processed within four weeks of submission.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.