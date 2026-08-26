Finland's immigration authority has formally outlined two categories of foreign nationals who cannot qualify for permanent residence permits

One of the excluded groups includes applicants who are physically outside Finland at the time of application

The second group involves foreigners who fail to meet the conditions tied to a continuous residence permit

Finland's immigration authority has drawn a clear line on who cannot qualify for a permanent residence permit, formally identifying two distinct categories of foreign nationals who will be turned away under the country's updated residency guidelines.

The first group barred from obtaining permanent residency comprises individuals who are not physically located within Finland when applying.

Finland names 2 groups of foreigners barred from getting a permanent residence permit. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Finnish immigration authority, location is not merely a formality but a hard legal requirement throughout the entire application process.

The authority confirmed on its official website: "You cannot be granted a permanent residence permit if you are outside Finland."

This means that no matter how long a person has lived in Finland previously, or how strong their ties to the country may be, residing abroad at the time of application is an automatic disqualifier.

Physical presence on Finnish soil is mandatory from the point of application right through to any decision being made.

Continuous residence status is non-negotiable

The second excluded group covers foreign nationals who do not satisfy the conditions attached to a continuous residence permit.

In Finland's immigration framework, holding a valid continuous residence permit is a prerequisite before a person can even be considered for permanent status.

The authority made this condition explicit on its website:

"You cannot be granted a permanent residence permit if you do not meet the requirements for a continuous residence permit."

In practical terms, this means that any foreign national who has breached the terms of their continuous permit, or who simply does not qualify for one, is blocked from advancing to the permanent residency stage.

The two permits are directly linked, with the continuous permit acting as a necessary gateway to the more secure, long-term status.

The rules underscore Finland's broader approach to immigration, where each stage of legal residency builds on the one before it, and where fundamental gaps in eligibility at any level will halt an applicant's progress entirely.

Finland sets income requirement for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland had introduced an income-based permanent residence route under amendments to the Aliens Act that took effect on 8 January 2026.

The Finnish Immigration Service required applicants to have lived continuously in Finland for at least four years on a valid residence permit.

Applicants also had to meet the €40,000 annual income threshold and have a clean criminal record to qualify for the new route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh