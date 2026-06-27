The European Parliament and the EU Council reached a provisional agreement to ban airlines from charging extra fees for hand luggage

Under the new rules, passengers flying within or from the EU can bring a personal item and a cabin bag up to 7kg completely free of charge

The reform also guarantees free seating for children under 14 next to a parent and free name corrections on flight tickets

A major shift is coming to European aviation as airlines will soon be legally barred from charging passengers extra fees for hand luggage.

The EU Council and European Parliament reportedly agree to ban extra fees for hand luggage. Image credit: iStock, EU Perspective, EuroNews

Source: UGC

Following more than ten years of intense negotiations, the European Parliament and the EU Council reached a provisional agreement in mid-June 2026 to end cabin-bag fees, mandating that the cost of carry-on baggage be automatically included in the initial ticket price.

Free hand luggage promised under new EU rules

According to a report shared on Instagram by @greatestreactions on June 24, 2026, the upcoming regulation dictates that any passenger flying within or from the European Union will be entitled to bring two items completely free of charge.

This includes a small personal item like a backpack or handbag (up to 40x30x15cm) and a standard cabin suitcase weighing up to 7kg.

The policy directly challenges the unbundled pricing model heavily utilised by budget airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet, and Wizz Air, which have collectively turned carry-on baggage fees into a multibillion-euro revenue stream.

Beyond just stopping the fees, the reform will standardise the confusing patchwork of varying size and weight limits across different companies.

The Instagram post below has more about the reported EU's decision on airlines charging extra for cabin hand luggage.

Additional wins for travellers and airline pushback

The new aviation package includes several other consumer protection laws.

Airlines will be prohibited from charging fees to seat children under the age of 14 next to a parent, name corrections on tickets will become entirely free, and carriers can no longer cancel a traveller's return flight simply because they missed the outbound leg of their journey.

Unsurprisingly, airline executives have pushed back aggressively against the regulatory changes. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary openly blasted the new agreement as "bureaucratic bunkum," warning consumers that baseline ticket fares will inevitably rise across the board to compensate for the lost revenue.

While the deal still requires final formal voting, airlines will be granted a 12-month transition period, meaning the policy is slated for full implementation by mid-2027.

Ban on extra luggage charges sparks reactions

The announcement sparked a massive debate on social media between travellers celebrating the end of hidden fees and critics who believe airlines will simply hide the charges elsewhere.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions to the update below:

Alexandraaghb celebrated the news, writing:

"Finally 🙌."

leaberry_ expressed concern about the financial fallout:

"So our tickets will be more expensive now."

Julian_poveda_p disagreed, replying:

"Shouldn't every airline have a price they show when you search for the flight, and then the final price with the added luggage. The new law requires that the price they show whenever you search through any search engine, is the price of the flight + the handbag and cabin bag... This is primarily to be able to compare apples with apples when purchasing a ticket and not reaching the checkout and discovering the ticket didn't include the bags."

hobbit667 chimed in on the economics:

"@oskarz.07 competing on luggage price is competing on fuel cost, which means nothing will change as fuel cost doesn’t go down because of this law."

matt_borr concluded:

"So instead of paying extra for luggage, we’ll pay more for tickets so the revenue stays the same."

Ghanaian PhD holder turns cleaner in Europe

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man residing in London, United Kingdom, has expressed strong concern over reports of a Ghanaian woman with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree working as a cleaner in Europe.

The man, identified as Kofi London, shared his thoughts on TikTok, describing the situation as an uninformed decision driven by an inferiority complex.

Source: YEN.com.gh