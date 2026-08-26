Latvia's immigration authorities released 15 official grounds that can lead to an automatic refusal for foreign nationals

The criteria range from incomplete paperwork and financial shortfalls to criminal history and national security concerns

Sham marriages and health conditions are among the personal circumstances that immigration officers scrutinise closely

Latvia's immigration authorities have published 15 specific criteria under which foreign nationals can be automatically denied a short-term visa or long-term residence permit, drawing on statutory guidelines that cover everything from missing documents to national security concerns.

A significant share of rejections come down to paperwork problems. Applicants who fail to submit all required documents, or who provide records that lack official recognition, face immediate disqualification.

Latvia lists 15 reasons Ghanaians and other foreigners can be denied visas and residence permits. Photo credit: Anadolu & SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Submitting falsified materials or providing inaccurate personal details will also trigger a visa or residence permit refusal.

Foreign nationals already living inside Latvia without authorisation are equally at risk, as are those who have not complied with Section 24 of the country's Immigration Law.

Financial and security grounds for refusal

Proving financial self-sufficiency is non-negotiable. Applicants who cannot demonstrate that they have stable, adequate resources to cover the cost of living in Latvia will be turned away as a matter of course.

Security screening adds another layer of evaluation. Grounds for refusal under this category include a prior criminal conviction in any country, the previous revocation of Latvian residency rights, active service in a foreign military, and inclusion on the Schengen area register of prohibited individuals.

Anyone considered to pose a risk of facilitating illegal migration will also be rejected.

Health conditions and relationship scrutiny

The guidelines extend to personal circumstances as well. Certain health conditions can result in a refusal on public health grounds, though the published framework does not specify which disorders are covered.

Marital relationships come under particular scrutiny. Latvian immigration officers are explicitly directed to flag marriages entered into for the sole purpose of obtaining a residence permit, classifying such arrangements as fraudulent and treating them as direct grounds for rejection.

Applicants whose applications depend on a sponsor's letter of invitation will find their case dismissed if that sponsor formally withdraws the letter in writing.

Dependants or individuals under the legal guardianship of someone who is already barred from entering Latvia are also ineligible for approval.

Estonia lists foreigners facing citizenship rejection

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Estonian government had published updated eligibility rules that would see certain citizenship applications automatically refused.

Both first-time applicants and those seeking renewal were affected by the new disqualification conditions.

The rules centred on whether an applicant’s home country maintained sufficient cooperation with Estonian authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh