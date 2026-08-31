New Zealand Immigration published updated guidance on who qualifies to sponsor a parent under the Parent Resident Visa scheme

The authority confirmed three distinct sponsorship arrangements, each tied to strict residency and financial requirements

Joint sponsorship applications involving an adult child and their partner must meet additional conditions before approval

New Zealand Immigration has released updated guidance outlining exactly who qualifies to bring a parent into the country under its Parent Resident Visa programme.

The guidance confirms that eligible sponsors must fall within one of three approved categories: an adult child acting alone, an adult child applying jointly with their partner, or an adult child applying alongside another adult child of the same parent named in the application.

New Zealand lists 3 categories of people who can sponsor their parents for resident visas. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residency and financial requirements for sponsors

Regardless of which sponsorship arrangement is used, all sponsors must hold either New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency.

They are also required to have lived continuously in New Zealand for at least three years before lodging an application.

Immigration authorities made clear that financial capacity sits at the heart of the scheme.

Sponsors must demonstrate they earn enough to support their parents' relocation and ongoing stay in the country, reflecting the government's intent to ensure that family reunification does not place undue strain on public resources.

Extra checks for joint partner sponsorships

When an adult child and their partner submit a joint application, additional scrutiny applies.

The two sponsors must provide documentary evidence that they are in a genuine relationship and have lived together for no fewer than 12 months prior to the application date.

This requirement is designed to prevent arrangements that exist solely to meet the income threshold by combining two salaries, rather than reflecting an authentic shared household.

The updated guidance forms part of New Zealand Immigration's broader effort to modernise its family reunification and resident visa processing frameworks, bringing greater clarity to a pathway that many immigrant families have found complex to navigate.

New Zealand announces maternity care visa rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration had published directives on maternity healthcare access for pregnant women applying for temporary visas.

Most pregnant applicants seeking visitor, student or work visas were required to prove that they could fund their own maternity care before a decision was made.

New Zealand had named the United Kingdom as the sole country whose pregnant nationals received a unique exception under the rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh