Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

New Zealand Lists 3 Categories of People Who Can Sponsor Parents for Resident Visa
People

New Zealand Lists 3 Categories of People Who Can Sponsor Parents for Resident Visa

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • New Zealand Immigration published updated guidance on who qualifies to sponsor a parent under the Parent Resident Visa scheme
  • The authority confirmed three distinct sponsorship arrangements, each tied to strict residency and financial requirements
  • Joint sponsorship applications involving an adult child and their partner must meet additional conditions before approval

PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

New Zealand Immigration has released updated guidance outlining exactly who qualifies to bring a parent into the country under its Parent Resident Visa programme.

The guidance confirms that eligible sponsors must fall within one of three approved categories: an adult child acting alone, an adult child applying jointly with their partner, or an adult child applying alongside another adult child of the same parent named in the application.

New Zealand, New Zealand Immigration, foreign national, visit New Zealand, residence permit, sponsor a relative abroad
New Zealand lists 3 categories of people who can sponsor their parents for resident visas. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Residency and financial requirements for sponsors

Regardless of which sponsorship arrangement is used, all sponsors must hold either New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They are also required to have lived continuously in New Zealand for at least three years before lodging an application.

Read also

New Zealand Lists 5 Conditions for Partners of Student Visa Holders Who Want to Visit

Immigration authorities made clear that financial capacity sits at the heart of the scheme.

Sponsors must demonstrate they earn enough to support their parents' relocation and ongoing stay in the country, reflecting the government's intent to ensure that family reunification does not place undue strain on public resources.

Extra checks for joint partner sponsorships

When an adult child and their partner submit a joint application, additional scrutiny applies.

The two sponsors must provide documentary evidence that they are in a genuine relationship and have lived together for no fewer than 12 months prior to the application date.

This requirement is designed to prevent arrangements that exist solely to meet the income threshold by combining two salaries, rather than reflecting an authentic shared household.

The updated guidance forms part of New Zealand Immigration's broader effort to modernise its family reunification and resident visa processing frameworks, bringing greater clarity to a pathway that many immigrant families have found complex to navigate.

Read also

New Zealand lists 5 categories of foreigners eligible for free maternity care.

New Zealand announces maternity care visa rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration had published directives on maternity healthcare access for pregnant women applying for temporary visas.

Most pregnant applicants seeking visitor, student or work visas were required to prove that they could fund their own maternity care before a decision was made.

New Zealand had named the United Kingdom as the sole country whose pregnant nationals received a unique exception under the rules.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Mexico vs ghana Ipmc courses fees Latarian milton Ges recruitment 2026 Bece results