New Zealand Lists 5 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Free Maternity Care

New Zealand Immigration has published eligibility rules for publicly funded maternity care for pregnant women regardless of their visa type

The guidance covers five categories, including asylum seekers, trafficked persons, and women with eligible partners

UK citizens are among those named as eligible, though New Zealand has placed limitations on the range of services available to them

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New Zealand Immigration has outlined five categories of pregnant women who qualify for publicly funded maternity care in the country, irrespective of the visa they currently hold.

The guidance, published by New Zealand Immigration, is designed to clarify which women can access government-funded maternity support when their visa status would not ordinarily make them eligible for free health services.

New Zealand Immigration outlines eligibility for publicly funded maternity care for pregnant women, detailing five qualifying categories Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for free maternity care

According to the published guidance, the five groups of women who qualify are: those whose partners are eligible for publicly funded health care; women claiming refugee or protection status; trafficked persons; women holding an Interim Visa who were eligible for publicly funded health care immediately before that visa was issued; and citizens of the United Kingdom.

The inclusion of Interim Visa holders is a notable aspect of the guidance. It ensures that pregnant women who were previously eligible do not lose access to maternity services solely because their visa status changed while they were pregnant.

The categories are deliberately broad to account for women in particularly vulnerable circumstances, including those seeking asylum and trafficked survivors of who might otherwise encounter significant barriers to healthcare.

UK citizens and service limitations

While British citizens are named among those who can access publicly funded maternity care in New Zealand, their eligibility comes with a caveat. New Zealand has specified that the full range of health services available to other qualifying groups does not extend to UK citizens, meaning access for this group is more restricted in scope.

The guidance is intended to assist pregnant women in New Zealand in understanding their entitlements and planning their care, particularly those who are uncertain whether their immigration status affects their right to receive support during pregnancy.

New Zealand sets age limit for children on temporary visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration had determined whether a child could be listed as a dependant on a parent's visitor or student visa application.

Under the rules, a child qualifies as a dependant if they are 19 years old or younger, are single, and rely on their parent for financial support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh