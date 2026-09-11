Madam Belinda Doris Arkorful founded Linda Dor in Koforidua in 1976 after leaving the teaching profession to pursue a vision in hospitality

The Linda Dor name was derived from her own names, Belinda and Doris, after her first choice of business name was already registered

In 2024, Madam Arkorful was honoured as the Legendary Woman in the hospitality industry at the Ghana Women Awards

Madam Belinda Doris Arkorful is the entrepreneur behind Linda Dor, one of Ghana's most recognised restaurant and hospitality brands, with roots stretching back nearly five decades.

Meet Madam Belinda Doris Arkorful, the Ghanaian woman who built Linda Dor. Image credit: Askghmedia

Source: Twitter

The business was founded in 1976 in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, after Madam Arkorful chose not to return to teaching.

Seeking a place to begin an eatery, she approached her uncle, who owned the Castle Bridge Guest House in Koforidua, and requested space to operate from his property. That arrangement marked the starting point of what would eventually grow into the Linda Dor brand.

How the Linda Dor name came about

The name Linda Dor was not her original choice. Madam Arkorful initially intended to register the business as Linda Lee Restaurant, but discovered the name was already in use.

An officer at the Registrar-General's Department proposed Linda Dor as an alternative, drawing on her own first and middle names, Belinda and Doris, and she accepted the suggestion.

Over the years, the business expanded significantly beyond its original Koforidua location.

Among its most familiar establishments is the Linda Dor Highway Rest Stop and Restaurant at Bunso, situated along the Accra-Kumasi highway, which has become a well-known stopping point for travellers making the journey between Ghana's two largest cities.

The facility offers food, refreshments and a range of hospitality services.

Ghana Women Awards recognition

Today, Linda Dor operates multiple locations across the country, serving both local Ghanaian and continental dishes, and encompassing restaurants, a highway rest stop and additional hospitality facilities.

Madam Arkorful's long-standing contribution to Ghana's hospitality sector earned her formal recognition in 2024, when she was honoured as the Legendary Woman in the hospitality industry at the Ghana Women Awards.

From a modest eatery started in borrowed space in Koforidua to a multi-location hospitality enterprise, Madam Belinda Doris Arkorful's journey represents one of sustained entrepreneurship and business growth spanning almost 50 years

An X post showing a short bio of Madam Belinda is below.

Linda Dor CEO's gigantic mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Linda Dor CEO Belinda Doris Akroful’s gigantic mansion and cars, which recently emerged in footage shared on social media. The video offered a rare glimpse into the private life of the prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur.

Akroful began her business in 1976 while working as a teacher in Koforidua and has since built Linda Dor into a well-known highway rest stop. Her long-standing success and usually private lifestyle have drawn strong reactions from Ghanaians after images of her properties surfaced.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh