Ghana Ranks High as Canadian Visitor Visa Refusal List Ahead of 2026 World Cup Emerges
- New data from Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada revealed high visitor visa refusal rates for several African countries ahead of the FIFA World Cup
- The report analysed data from countries with at least 100 processed applications between November 14, 2025, and March 31, 2026
- Ghana recorded the highest refusal rate in West Africa, with 89.3% of its applications turned down by Canadian authorities
A new report released by Business Insider Africa on June 28, 2026, has shown that visitor visa applicants from nine African countries faced severe refusal rates from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
The data, which was originally provided to CTV News, tracked temporary resident visa and electronic travel authorisation requests specifically identified for World Cup travel.
Out of nearly 17,000 processed applications globally, only 41% were approved overall, leaving African football fans with major hurdles.
Among West African nations, Ghana recorded the highest refusal rate, with the vast majority of its applicants denied entry.
African countries face high visa refusal rates
The analysis focused strictly on African nations with at least 100 processed applications during the reporting period.
The Democratic Republic of Congo topped the global list with an absolute refusal rate of 96.1%.
Ghana ranked third globally and first in West Africa, finishing with an 89.3% rejection rate. Nigeria followed closely behind in the fifth position, seeing 86.0% of its total applicants denied visas to watch the tournament.
Highest 2026 World Cup visa rejection rates
The official figures show exact numbers of applications processed, approved, and refused for the affected nations.
YEN.com.gh has compiled the complete data below:
DRC: 15 approved, 370 refused (96.1% refusal rate)
Kenya: 20 approved, 205 refused (91.1% refusal rate)
Ghana: 185 approved, 1,540 refused (89.3% refusal rate)
Cameroon: 15 approved, 100 refused (87.0% refusal rate)
Nigeria: 110 approved, 675 refused (86.0% refusal rate)
Senegal: 25 approved, 145 refused (85.3% refusal rate)
Ethiopia: 30 approved, 110 refused (78.6% refusal rate)
Algeria: 65 approved, 180 refused (73.5% refusal rate)
Egypt: 225 approved, 325 refused (59.1% refusal rate)
Ghana High Commission updates Ghanaians in South Africa
Ghana update nationals amid South Africa protest
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that around 900 Ghanaian citizens awaiting repatriation from South Africa have been moved to safe zones ahead of anti-immigration protests scheduled for 30 June.
Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Benjamin Quashie, confirmed that protective measures are in place while evacuation arrangements are being finalised.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh