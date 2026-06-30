New data from Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada revealed high visitor visa refusal rates for several African countries ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The report analysed data from countries with at least 100 processed applications between November 14, 2025, and March 31, 2026

Ghana recorded the highest refusal rate in West Africa, with 89.3% of its applications turned down by Canadian authorities

A new report released by Business Insider Africa on June 28, 2026, has shown that visitor visa applicants from nine African countries faced severe refusal rates from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

New data shows 9 African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, facing high Canadian visa refusal rates for the World Cup. Image credit: The Guardian, BBN Bloomberg.ca

Source: UGC

The data, which was originally provided to CTV News, tracked temporary resident visa and electronic travel authorisation requests specifically identified for World Cup travel.

Out of nearly 17,000 processed applications globally, only 41% were approved overall, leaving African football fans with major hurdles.

Among West African nations, Ghana recorded the highest refusal rate, with the vast majority of its applicants denied entry.

African countries face high visa refusal rates

The analysis focused strictly on African nations with at least 100 processed applications during the reporting period.

The Democratic Republic of Congo topped the global list with an absolute refusal rate of 96.1%.

Ghana ranked third globally and first in West Africa, finishing with an 89.3% rejection rate. Nigeria followed closely behind in the fifth position, seeing 86.0% of its total applicants denied visas to watch the tournament.

Highest 2026 World Cup visa rejection rates

The official figures show exact numbers of applications processed, approved, and refused for the affected nations.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the complete data below:

DRC: 15 approved, 370 refused (96.1% refusal rate)

Kenya: 20 approved, 205 refused (91.1% refusal rate)

Ghana: 185 approved, 1,540 refused (89.3% refusal rate)

Cameroon: 15 approved, 100 refused (87.0% refusal rate)

Nigeria: 110 approved, 675 refused (86.0% refusal rate)

Senegal: 25 approved, 145 refused (85.3% refusal rate)

Ethiopia: 30 approved, 110 refused (78.6% refusal rate)

Algeria: 65 approved, 180 refused (73.5% refusal rate)

Egypt: 225 approved, 325 refused (59.1% refusal rate)

Ghana High Commission updates Ghanaians in South Africa

Ghana update nationals amid South Africa protest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that around 900 Ghanaian citizens awaiting repatriation from South Africa have been moved to safe zones ahead of anti-immigration protests scheduled for 30 June.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Benjamin Quashie, confirmed that protective measures are in place while evacuation arrangements are being finalised.

Source: YEN.com.gh