Thailand is set to introduce a major change to its visa rules, affecting travellers from a number of countries

The new measures will alter the conditions under which some foreign visitors can enter the popular South East Asian destination

The changes are expected to take effect later this month

Thailand is set to tighten its visa rules, with citizens of 21 countries losing their visa-free entry privileges from September 15, 2026.

The revised measures will end the blanket 60-day visa exemption previously available to nationals of the affected countries, meaning travellers from these destinations will need to obtain a visa before visiting Thailand for tourism.

Thailand removes 21 countries from its visa-free entry list starting September 15, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The changes were introduced through four executive regulations published by Thailand’s Ministry of Interior in the Royal Gazette on August 31, 2026.

Full list of affected countries

Under the outgoing rules introduced in July 2024, ordinary passport holders from 93 countries could enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days.

According to a report by Visa News, the new framework reduces the main visa-exempt list to 60 countries and removes visa-free access for citizens of 21 countries.

The affected countries are:

Albania

Andorra

Colombia

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Guatemala

Jamaica

Kosovo

Mexico

Monaco

Morocco

Panama

Papua New Guinea

San Marino

Sri Lanka

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Travellers holding passports from these countries will now need to secure a visa before travelling to Thailand for leisure.

However, some countries excluded from the main 60-country exemption list will continue to benefit from separate bilateral agreements.

These include China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Russia and Vietnam.

Mauritius will also move to a separate arrangement allowing its citizens to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 15 days.

Thailand shifts to e-Visa system

Travellers affected by the new rules will generally be able to apply for their visas online rather than visiting a Thai embassy or consulate in person.

Thailand's digital diplomatic portal was rolled out globally on 1 January 2025, allowing eligible applicants to complete the visa process through the official e-Visa platform.

Applicants are required to create an account, complete the online application, upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable processing fee.

Once approved, the electronic visa is sent to the applicant by email. Travellers are expected to print a copy and present it when checking in for their flight and when going through immigration in Thailand.

For tourists, the standard single-entry Tourist Visa (TR) remains the main option. It allows visitors to stay for up to 60 days from the date of entry and is valid for three months from the date of issue.

Travellers can apply for a one-time 30-day extension at an immigration office in Thailand, subject to a fee of 1,900 baht.

Frequent visitors can also consider the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa (METV), which is valid for six months and permits stays of up to 60 days per visit.

New rules take effect on September 15

The new requirements will be determined by the date a traveller enters Thailand.

Foreign visitors who are already in Thailand, as well as those who enter the country on or before September 14, 2026, will retain the existing 60-day visa-exempt allowance.

The new visa requirement will apply to affected nationals arriving in Thailand from 15 September 2026.

Regardless of whether they enter with a visa or under a visa exemption, all foreign travellers must continue to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before travelling.

The digital arrival record remains compulsory for all non-Thai nationals entering the country.

Thailand announces new visa-free rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Thailand had announced a major change to its visa rules, affecting travellers from several countries.

The new policy introduced changes to how long eligible visitors could stay and how they could enter the country.

Ghanaian travellers were advised to take note of the new requirements before planning their next trip to Thailand.

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Source: YEN.com.gh