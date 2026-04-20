Prophet Clement Testimony has divided opinions online with his prophecy about Nigerian politician Peter Obi

This comes after he said there are three things the politician must do in his desire to become the Nigerian president

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the vision shared by Prophet Clement Testimony

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Prophet Clement Testimony has triggered reactions on social media with his prophetic message about the famed Nigerian political figure Peter Obi.

It all happened in a now-viral video where the man of God, while preaching, opened up on a vision he had.

Ghanaian prophet Clement Testimony drops a prophecy about Nigerian politician Peter Obi. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony,/Nur Photo

Source: UGC

In the video, Prophet Clement Testimony explained that he wanted the former Labour Party presidential aspirant to pay him a visit in Ghana so he could deliver a message to him.

According to him, Peter Obi becoming president is possible, but after the 2023 election, something needs to be done.

He claimed there were three things Peter Obi had to do, one of which was for him to visit Ghana’s President, John Mahama, at the Jubilee House.

He referenced an earlier prophecy he gave about Peter Obi in the last election and urged the politician to act.

“With respect, come and meet me. Four years ago, we were not able to meet. The prophecy came to pass. This year, with all humility, come and see me. After we meet, you become the next president of Nigeria. Amen.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained a lot of reactions.

Here is the TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony, a popular Ghanaian prophet who rose to fame in 2025 with his prophecy about Kudus. Photo credit: Clement Quansah Testimony/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prophet Testimony has risen to fame with his prophetic declarations on diverse matters ranging from politics to sports and entertainment.

He went viral in July last year after he warned Kudus about a potential transfer decision.

He appealed to Kudus not to go to a team that wears white and blue, saying that the move might not be the best for his career.

Reactions to Clement Testimony’s Nigeria prophecy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by Prophet Clement.

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

“This man of God is very powerful, and I just hope that Peter Obi, for the sake of Nigeria and his desire to be president, will pay him a visit. Just give him a listening ear.”

Ikechukwu Ihenacho added:

“Who you be?”

Samuel MANZARE said:

“God please protect Peter Obi. Nigeria Amen."

Prophet Uche shares a prophecy about NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet and Founder and Overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, Eric Boahen Uche, prophesied a major political shift involving Ghana’s Parliament.

In a video, he said several Members of Parliament belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would lose their seats to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 parliamentary elections.

He gave the prophecy during a Sunday prophetic sermon at his church, excerpts of which have since circulated widely on social media platforms, including TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh