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Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Confirms the Passing of Revered Islamic Scholar Sheikh Saeed Abubakari
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Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Confirms the Passing of Revered Islamic Scholar Sheikh Saeed Abubakari

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia confirmed the death of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari in a Facebook post on September 8, 2026
  • Sheikh Saeed Abubakari led the Anbariya Sunni Community in Tamale and transformed the Anbariya Institute into a centre of excellence
  • Bawumia described the late Sheikh as a towering figure in Islamic scholarship who devoted his life to teaching and moral guidance

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Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has paid tribute to a prominent Islamic leader, Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, following his passing.

Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Anbariya Sunni Community, Islamic scholarship in Ghana, Anbariya Institute, condolences, death of Sheikh Abubakari, community leadership in Islam, legacy of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, Tamale
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia confirms the passing of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, a revered figure in Islamic scholarship in a heartfelt tribute. Image credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia﻿/FB
Source: UGC

In a Facebook post dated September 8, 2026, Bawumia announced the death of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, who served as the leader of the Anbariya Sunni Community in Tamale.

The NPP flagbearer described receiving the news with deep sadness.

Sheikh Saeed Abubakari's legacy in Ghana

Bawumia honoured the late Sheikh with a heartfelt tribute, describing him as a pillar of Islamic learning and community leadership in Ghana. He wrote:

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"Indeed, to Allah we belong, and indeed, to Him we will return. Yesterday, I received the sad news of the passing of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, the leader of the Anbariya Sunni Community in Tamale. Sheikh Saeed Abubakari was a towering figure in Islamic scholarship in Ghana. He devoted his life to teaching, preaching, and providing moral guidance to the Anbariya community. An erudite scholar in the Islamic sciences, he championed the pursuit of knowledge and, led the transformation of the Anbariya Institute into a center of excellence. I send my sincere condolences to the family of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari and the Anbariya community. May Allah grant him jannah."

The Facebook post below contains Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s touching tribute to Sheikh Saeed Abubakari.

Ghanaians react to Sheikh Saeed Abubakari's death

The post drew an outpouring of condolences from social media users, many of whom reflected on the Sheikh's spiritual impact.

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Adjetey Suleman Adjei wrote:

"Amen to this, amen."

Bashar Abdulai added:

"May Allah be pleased with our humble father."

Salifu Abdul Matinu shared:

"We express a hope that God bestows the highest degrees of paradise upon him, forgives his deficiencies, and extends forgiveness to his family, the Sunni community in Tamale, and all deceased believers."

Kataali Zaa Nyaya Zayed wrote:

"May his sins be forgiven by Allah."

Mohammed Abdulai Mashood offered:

"Our condolences to the family."
Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia, Ghana politics, birthday tribute, Second Lady of Ghana, humanitarian work
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia celebrates his wife, Samira, with a romantic birthday message on her special day. Image credit: Samira Bawumia
Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia's touching tribute to Samira

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia publicly declared his love for his wife, Samira Bawumia, as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The former Vice President turned to X to share a warm and affectionate tribute, using the platform to express his devotion in a way that quickly captured public attention.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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