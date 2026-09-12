Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum revealed she slimmed down from 120kg after doctors warned her about dangerously high cholesterol levels

Tima Kumkum shared that she was experiencing daily bouts of extreme weakness and near-fainting episodes before she decided to act on her health

The TV personality disclosed she used a slimming tea and worked closely with a professional health coach throughout her weight loss journey

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Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum has opened up about her dramatic weight loss, revealing it was a serious medical warning rather than a desire for a different look that pushed her to make a change.

Speaking during a live stream on Okay FM 101.7, broadcast from Abeka Junction and shared on UTV's Instagram page on 12 September 2025, Tima Kumkum got candid about the health scare that forced her to take action.

Tima Kumkum says she lost weight due to mockery and health reasons. Photo credit: @timakumkum.

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum's health scare and big stomach

The television presenter disclosed that her doctors flagged dangerously high cholesterol levels and warned her she could develop as many as ten different illnesses if she did not lose weight. At her heaviest, she weighed 120kg and, by her own admission, was eating without restraint or structure.

The physical toll on her body was becoming impossible to ignore. Every morning when she woke up, she felt severely drained and on the verge of fainting, a pattern that made daily life increasingly difficult to manage.

"Healthy living is very good," she said, reflecting on the transformation. "I slimmed down because of health complications."

The Instagram video is below:

How Tima Kumkum lost the weight

Rather than opting for a quick fix, Tima Kumkum followed a structured approach. She incorporated a slimming tea into her routine and worked under the supervision of a professional health coach who monitored her progress throughout the process.

Her story has resonated with many Ghanaians who connected with the reality of lifestyle-related health struggles, and the comments section of UTV's post reflected that warmth and relatability.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Tima Kumkum's weight loss story

@eb_forson:

"My superstar"

@anitagyeman:

"My Queen gye wo ✌✌✌💜💚👄"

@sarahamponsah412:

"They are slimming because of their health"

The Instagram video is below:

Tima Kumkum shares marriage tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tima Kumkum’s advice on the types of men Ghanaian women should avoid marrying. The media personality distinguished between men who value a woman’s presence and those who depend on her for emotional stability.

Tima Kumkum’s comments followed the public confirmation that her second marriage ended on April 1, 2025.

She later revealed that she hid the separation from her children for nearly six months before explaining the situation to them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh