Kumawood actor Oteele sent a message to his wife, Gifty Afriyie, pleading with her to come back home after their separation

Gifty Afriyie shared the exchange on social media, giving followers a rare glimpse into the actor's attempt to reconcile

Gifty's response to Oteele's plea has sparked widespread debate online, drawing strong reactions from Ghanaians

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Kumawood actor Oteele is desperately trying to win back his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, sending her a heartfelt private message begging her to return home after their separation.

Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, reacts after the Kumawood actor begs her to return home. Image credit: Oteele, Baby Ann

Source: Facebook

But rather than keeping it between them, Gifty brought the conversation into the public domain by posting the exchange on social media on Wednesday. September 9, 2026.

In the message, Oteele addressed his wife with affectionate terms and expressed how deeply he misses her, urging her to come back.

He also offered what appeared to be a sincere apology, writing:

"Honey, please come home, my darling. I miss you so much. I can't wait to see you, darling. Please, I am so sorry."

Gifty Afriyie's response to Oteele

Rather than simply accepting the plea, Oteele's wife gave a measured but firm reply that has since caught the attention of many Ghanaians online.

She made clear that forgiveness and reconciliation are two very different things, telling him:

"To forgive is human; I have forgiven you. Please accept the separation and stay strong for the children."

Her words suggest her mind is largely made up, even as she extends grace to her estranged husband.

By urging Oteele to focus on their children and accept the situation, she appears to be drawing a firm line under the marriage rather than opening a door for his return.

The actor had previously made public statements about wanting to save his union, making this latest development all the more significant.

Gifty's willingness to share the private conversation signals that she may want the public to understand where she stands.

The TikTok video of Oteele's wife is below.

Reactions to Gifty Afriyie's reply to Oteele

The post drew a flood of comments from Ghanaians, with opinions sharply divided between those urging Gifty to reconsider for the sake of the children and those backing her decision to prioritise her own wellbeing.

@Becca time wrote:

"Please stress him small and go back ❤️"

@Pagnaa said:

"If you can't forgive him today, same way God won't forgive you the day of judgment because we are all sinners. You are not going back for him, but for your innocent children, so plsssss we know how hard it is, but consider your kids 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

@Kwartemaa commented:

"He hasn't missed you; he wants you to come home because of us 😁😁😁."

@Unrully Empress added:

"A divorced woman is better than a dead woman; please choose your peace of mind 💜."

Oteele vows to win wife back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Oteele’s vow to bring his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, back after she allegedly left him for a man abroad.

He said he was willing to go “under the sea and beyond” to reclaim the marriage and silence his critics.

The controversy follows a leaked private video that Oteele has linked to the deepening crisis in his marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh