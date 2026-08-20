Ghanaian musician Patapaa has reportedly married again after his previous marriage ended

Photos show the One Corner hitmaker and his new bride dressed for a white wedding ceremony

The identity of the woman and details of the ceremony are yet to be disclosed publicly

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, has reportedly remarried after photos from an apparent wedding ceremony surfaced online.

Patapaa’s reported marriage draws attention as wedding photos emerge. Image credit: Afrika Lyrics, Abrantipa Nino

Source: UGC

The images show the One Corner hitmaker standing beside a woman dressed in a beautiful white wedding gown and veil. Patapaa complemented his bride’s look with a white suit, black trousers and gold accessories.

In one of the heartwarming photos, the musician looked at his smiling bride as she held onto his arm. Other people dressed formally could also be seen around the couple at the indoor ceremony.

Patapaa’s wedding draws attention

The photos have quickly attracted attention on social media, with many people expressing surprise over the reported marriage.

Check out the wedding photos on TikTok below:

The name of Patapaa’s new bride, the location of the ceremony and when it took place have not yet been publicly confirmed. Patapaa has also not released an official statement about the reported union at the time of publication.

The development has particularly surprised fans because the musician stated in September 2025 that he would not marry again following the end of his first marriage.

Patapaa’s previous marriage

Patapaa previously married German national Liha Miller in a colourful ceremony held in Agona Swedru in January 2021.

Their relationship later faced challenges, and Liha confirmed in 2024 that they had been separated for more than two years. She later finalised the divorce and married Nigerian partner Ikem Casey in July 2025. Graphic Showbiz

The newly surfaced photos now suggest Patapaa has also found love again and begun another chapter in his personal life.

Patapaa clashes with the hotel staff

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Patapaa was seen in a heated confrontation with staff at a hotel.

The viral video appeared to show Patapaa expressing frustration over what seemed to be a poor reception upon his arrival at the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh