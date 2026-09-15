Ghanaian lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor announced on Facebook that the activist Ofa Yaw was taken into custody by suspected BNI officers

The reported arrest was linked to a video in which Ofa Yaw called on authorities to investigate allegedly misleading posts circulating online

Oliver Bakar-Vormawor raised legal concerns after Ofa Yaw was reportedly held for close to 100 hours without judicial sanction

Popular Ghanaian community activist Ofa Yaw, also known as "The Nation's Uncle" and associated with the #FixTheCountry movement, has reportedly been arrested by officers believed to be from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

FixTheCountry activist Ofa Yaw reportedly arrested by BNI officers, as Oliver Barker-Vormawor speaks. Image credit: Getty Images, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Source: Facebook

The news emerged on Monday, 14 September 2026, when lawyer and fellow #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor published a Facebook post announcing the reported detention.

Alleged reason behind Ofa Yaw's arrest

According to Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ofa Yaw's reported arrest stemmed from a video in which the activist urged security authorities to look into a series of posts circulating online that he described as potentially misleading.

Barker-Vormawor stressed that Ofa Yaw had been calling on authorities to investigate the content rather than endorsing any of the claims contained in those posts.

The lawyer questioned the basis of the arrest, arguing that urging state institutions to probe suspected misinformation should not attract criminal detention.

Barker-Vormawor further alleged that Ofa Yaw had been held for close to 100 hours at the time of his post, well beyond the 48-hour limit that Ghanaian law permits before a detained person must appear before a court or be granted judicial authorisation for continued detention.

He described the length of the reported custody as a serious legal concern.

Bakar-Vormawor criticises government's response

Beyond the specifics of Ofa Yaw's case, Barker-Vormawor used his post to criticise what he characterised as a pattern of excess by uniformed personnel that activists and members of the public have repeatedly flagged to the government with little apparent effect.

He also pushed back against suggestions that individuals with private access to those in power should resolve such matters quietly rather than speaking out publicly.

In his view, a citizen's right to live in a country where public power is not abused without consequence should not depend on who they know or whether they choose to handle grievances discreetly.

No official statement from the BNI or any other security authority had been cited by the time Barker-Vormawor published his post, and the specific circumstances surrounding the reported arrest had not been officially confirmed.

The Facebook post of Oliver Barker-Vormawor is below.

Popular East Legon socialite allegedly arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a popular East Legon socialite reportedly arrested alongside two other Ghanaians in a NACOC investigation linked to alleged illicit substance smuggling. The case is reportedly connected to Jos Leijdekkers, known as “Bolle Jos,” one of Europe’s most wanted criminals.

French authorities reportedly seized eight bags containing 167 bales of illicit white powder, with an estimated street value of $225 million. Claims that law enforcement also arrested a female associate and seized three luxury vehicles have raised fresh questions about the alleged Ghanaian network.

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Source: YEN.com.gh