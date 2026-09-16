The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2026

GMet warned of mist and fog patches over forest and hilly areas, reducing visibility in the morning

Thunderstorms and rain are expected across the middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2026, alerting residents to expect a mix of cloudy conditions, reduced visibility and afternoon sunshine across the country.

According to GMet, the morning will bring mostly cloudy skies, with mist and fog patches forming specifically over forest zones and hilly terrain.

GMet releases list of areas to experience thunderstorms and rain across Ghana today, September 16, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions are expected to limit visibility in affected areas, and residents in those regions are advised to exercise caution, particularly when driving.

As the day progresses, conditions will improve. Sunny intervals are forecast to spread across all parts of the country during the afternoon hours, offering a clearer stretch of weather for most Ghanaians.

Rain and thunderstorms likely in northern and middle sectors

The relative calm of the afternoon will not last everywhere. From late afternoon into the evening, GMet is forecasting isolated to scattered thunderstorms and rainfall over the middle belt, transition zone and northern sectors of Ghana.

Residents in these areas should prepare for the possibility of heavy downpours and associated lightning activity.

GMet also advised that sea conditions are rough, urging fishermen, sailors and anyone with maritime activities planned to take extra precautions before heading out.

The agency signed off its bulletin with a safety reminder to the public.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Greater Accra for the week starting September 14.

The power distributor published a notice on September 13, confirming that the planned outages were expected to affect large parts of the region.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults and improve service delivery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh