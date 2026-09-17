Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng marked her birthday in a striking kente outfit, complete with gold jewellery and a beaded crown, sharing the moment with fans on Instagram

The actress referenced Psalm 16:6 in her caption, reflecting on God's grace and expressing hope for a new chapter filled with favour, joy and countless testimonies in the year ahead

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, with many affectionately referring to the actress as "Queen" and "Obaa hemmaa," a Twi term meaning queen mother

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Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng dazzled fans as she marked her birthday in an elaborate kente outfit, complete with gold jewellery and a beaded crown, sharing the celebration on her Instagram page.

Portia Asare marks her birthday in a kente outfit with gold jewellery on her Instagram page. Image credit: Portia Asare.

Source: Instagram

Portia Asare Boateng is an award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, known for her work in the Kumawood film industry as well as her hands-on approach to running her own restaurant, De Klinic.

She has remained a fixture in Ghana's entertainment scene for years, balancing her acting career with business ventures and personal milestones that regularly draw attention from fans online.

Portia Asare marks birthday in gorgeous kente

In a birthday post shared on her Instagram page, Portia Asare stepped out in a richly patterned kente ensemble paired with gold jewellery, a beaded crown and layered accessories befitting royalty.

Alongside the photos, she reflected on the new chapter ahead, citing Psalm 16:6.

She went on to express gratitude for God's grace and to wish herself a happy birthday, saying she hoped the year ahead would be filled with favour, joy, purpose and new opportunities.

Portia wrote:

"As I step into another year, I’m grateful for God’s grace and everything He has brought me through. May this new chapter be filled with favour, joy, purpose, beautiful opportunities, and countless testimonies. Happy Birthday to me! "

Portia Asare Boateng's Facebook birthday post is below.

Fans shower Portia Asare with birthday wishes

The post drew an outpouring of warm wishes from fans and followers.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

dawunitheresah wrote:

"Happy birthday Queen 🥰"

nananimo17 said:

"You're so beautiful, happy birthday queen."

gyimah_wilhemina commented:

"Obaa hemmaa, Afehyia pa ooo🎂🥂... Nyame nhyira wo bebree🙌."

regal_by_atitirew indicated:

"Happy birthday mama 😍 May the good Lord continue to bless you."

kobbykyute._ added:

"Happy birthday our crying baby😍😍. God bless you. I love youuuuuuu."

Portia Asare humbly serves at her restaurant

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Portia Asare Boateng was filmed personally working the floor at her own restaurant, De Klinic, serving dishes like plantain and kontomire stew directly to customers.

The video, shared on her Facebook page, drew widespread praise from Ghanaians who admired the actress's hands-on and humble approach to running her business.

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Source: YEN.com.gh