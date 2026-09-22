The US naturalisation civics test has evolved from informal courtroom questioning in the 19th century into a standardised federal examination

Congress passed key legislation in 1940, 1950, and 1986 that progressively shaped the mandatory English and civics requirements for applicants

USCIS outlines three core purposes behind the test, covering language ability, civic readiness, and awareness of citizens' rights

The United States naturalisation civics test is one of the most recognisable requirements in the American immigration process, yet few people are aware of how dramatically it has changed since its earliest days.

Administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the examination assesses two key areas: an applicant's command of the English language and their grasp of American history and government.

The history of the US citizenship test and how the naturalisation exam evolved. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Both components must be demonstrated before foreign nationals can be granted citizenship.

From courtroom questions to a federal standard

The origins of the test were far less formal than what exists today. Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, naturalisation hearings took place in courtrooms, where judges personally questioned applicants at their own discretion.

There was no standardised question bank, no uniform grading, and no consistent benchmark for what constituted a passing performance.

That changed in 1906, when the Federal Bureau of Naturalization took over the oversight of citizenship applications following widespread complaints about inconsistent rulings and arbitrary rejections.

Even so, judicial authority over the process remained largely intact for decades.

Reform efforts gathered pace in the 1930s under Immigration and Naturalization Service Commissioner D.W. MacCormack, who pushed for evaluations centred on genuine constitutional understanding rather than the memorisation of facts.

Legislation that built the modern test

A series of congressional acts gradually formalised the examination's requirements. In 1940, the US Congress embedded a mandatory English language standard directly into naturalisation law.

The Internal Security Act of 1950 went further, introducing explicit educational prerequisites that required candidates to demonstrate knowledge of American history.

By 1986, the Immigration Reform and Control Act had reinforced these expectations, prompting the INS to develop a standardised bank of 100 civics questions drawn from official instructional materials.

Further administrative reviews in 1997, 2000, 2008, and 2020 helped unify testing procedures across field offices nationwide.

What the test Is designed to achieve

According to official USCIS guidelines, the naturalisation assessment serves three distinct purposes.

First, it aims "to ensure an alien demonstrates an understanding of the English language, including an ability to read, write, and speak words in ordinary usage."

Second, it seeks "to ensure that, upon becoming US citizens, the alien is willing and able to carry out the rights and responsibilities of citizenship."

Third, it works "to familiarise the alien with some of the rights of US citizens, including the right to vote and the right to hold public office."

Together, these objectives reflect the broader ambition behind the test: to confirm that those taking on American citizenship are genuinely prepared to engage in the country's civic and democratic life.

US lists countries under new residency rule

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US Department of State had published its Exchange Visitor Skills List, naming 23 African countries whose citizens were affected by a mandatory residency requirement.

Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Rwanda, Senegal and Zambia were among the African nations listed by the State Department.

The two-year rule applied only to J-1 visa holders whose field of specialisation matched their home country's designated skills categories.

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Source: YEN.com.gh