Patrick Muriithi, known online as Palmer Pato, drowned in a swimming pool while exercising in Nanyuki, Kenya

The tragedy struck just hours before Palmer Pato was due to board a flight to the United Kingdom to join the Royal Navy

Fellow influencers and the Nanyuki community rallied online to mourn the young content creator after news of his passing spread

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Patrick Muriithi, the Nanyuki-based social media influencer widely known as Palmer Pato, has died after drowning in a swimming pool while exercising. He was rushed to hospital immediately after the incident, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Influencer Palmer’s sudden death hours before UK flight sparks reactions. Photo Credit: @palmerpato

Source: Instagram

The accident happened on what should have been one of the most significant days of his life.

Pato was scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom the next day after securing a position with the Royal Navy, a milestone friends and followers say he worked hard to reach.

A dream cut short

Fellow influencer Kennie Balo was among the first to share the devastating news online with followers. TikToker Makena also spoke about the circumstances of his passing, writing:

"Pato was meant to travel to the UK tomorrow to join the Royal Navy, but sadly he drowned and passed away today. May God give his family and friends strength. Rest in peace, Pato."

Those close to Pato described him as being in the final stages of preparing for his departure at the time of the accident, making the tragedy even harder for his loved ones to absorb.

Nanyuki mourns a beloved creative

Nanyuki Youths TV, a local digital platform that Pato had actively supported throughout his career, released a tribute shortly after news of his death began circulating.

"Today is a very sad day. The Nanyuki Youths TV desk is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Palmer Pato, a good friend, a brother from another mother, and a great fan and supporter of Nanyuki Youths TV," the platform wrote.

The tribute went on to describe what made him stand out beyond his own content creation.

"Palmer was more than just a friend; he was someone who believed in us, supported what we do, and always showed love to Nanyuki Youths TV. His presence, friendship, and memories will forever remain in our hearts," Nanyuki Youths TV added.

See the Facebook post below:

Numerous other TikTokers and community pages across the region joined in honouring him, a testament to how deeply he had woven himself into Nanyuki's creative community through both his content and his genuine encouragement of others.

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Source: YEN.com.gh