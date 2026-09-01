Nigerian streamer Peller handed a groundnut seller and her daughter ₦1 million during an Instagram livestream on August 31, 2026, after learning they ran their business on just ₦3,000

The daughter's muted response to the huge sum caught Peller off guard, prompting him to threaten to reclaim the money

The clip has since triggered widespread debate online, with many Nigerians split over how the pair should have reacted

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Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has stirred debate online after handing a groundnut seller and her daughter the sum of ₦1 million during a livestream on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Peller gifts a groundnut seller ₦1 million on livestream, but her muted reaction sparks debate online. Image credit: Peller.

Source: Twitter

Peller has built a reputation for spontaneous acts of generosity that regularly go viral.

He previously handed a homeless woman in Lagos ₦500,000 along with groceries, gave a market worker ₦500,000 after testing his willingness to help, and sent ₦2 million to a childhood friend struggling financially.

Beyond individual gestures, he has spoken publicly about launching a charity foundation after his wedding, through which he hopes to give out ₦40 million every month to Nigerians in need.

Just weeks earlier, businessman Mansa gifted him a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth ₦300 million after Peller publicly appealed for one, underlining how deeply his own fortunes and giving have become intertwined online.

Peller gifts groundnut seller ₦1 million

That same pattern of impromptu generosity played out again during Monday's livestream, after Peller struck up a conversation with a mother-daughter duo selling groundnuts.

When he asked how much capital they had used to start the business, the woman revealed it was just ₦3,000, holding up her bucket of groundnuts as proof.

Peller then asked her to name a price for her stock. Without hesitation, she asked for ₦1 million, and Peller transferred the money instantly, urging them to check their account to confirm the funds had landed.

Recapping the moment, one X user wrote:

"Peller asked this woman and her daughter how much they sell their groundnut, and she said ₦3,000. He then told her to name any amount she wanted... she said ₦1 MILLION, and Peller sent it immediately! This boy is really giving back to the society."

What followed, however, was not the reaction many expected.

The daughter's calm, understated response to receiving such a large sum visibly unsettled Peller, who told her he would send his account details so she could return the money.

She quickly began apologising, explaining that his generosity deserved a more visible display of gratitude.

The X video is below.

Reactions to the groundnut seller's response

Peller's gesture and the daughter's muted reaction to it sparked a heated back-and-forth online, with many Nigerians questioning her behaviour.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

P_DANIEL90 wrote:

"The girl is really, really very {expletive}. Even me wey dey work, if person dash me free 10k, I go know how to appreciate it, not to talk of 1M."

It_Is_West said:

"Omo, be like say the girl don cash out pass 1m for her life sef. That was one nonchalant reaction to 1m."

pawizie01 commented:

"You are right if you request for refund, that girl no get {expletive}."

binnpasch indicated:

"The girl suppose pay that money back. The way she reacted, I thought it was a prank."

solotizzy added:

"If someone sent my mom ₦1M on live video, I am rolling on the floor and breaking things in the house!"

Emmabbex wrote:

"The girl dey{expletive}, someone gave you 1 million, and he's even the one that asked if you have seen it. No appreciation, nothing, nothing, as if you kept the money with him before. Even if a debtor pays your money, you have to appreciate and be happy."

Peller's move to help Humble Soul

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Peller proposed a bold gesture for Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul, floating the idea of securing him a house in Nigeria as an escape from mounting tension with his baby mama, Shantel.

The suggestion came during a TikTok Live session on August 17, 2026, shortly after Shantel reportedly stormed Humble Soul's residence in a heated attempt to take custody of their daughter, Najat.

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Source: YEN.com.gh