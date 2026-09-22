The United States Department of State released updated guidance on visa renewal without an in-person embassy interview

Specific nonimmigrant visa categories qualify for the interview waiver, but applicants must meet strict eligibility criteria

Foreign nationals who fail to meet every listed condition will still be required to attend a standard embassy interview

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The United States Department of State has outlined the conditions under which citizens of various countries can skip the in-person interview requirement when renewing their American visas.

The updated operational guidance identifies specific nonimmigrant visa categories eligible for interview waivers at US embassies and consulates around the world.

US explains how Ghanaians and other foreigners can renew their American visas without going through anI nterview. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Visa categories that qualify for the waiver

Holders of B-1, B-2, or combined B-1/B-2 visitor visas, as well as Border Crossing Card holders, may renew without appearing in person, provided their previous visa expired no more than 12 months ago.

Temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas are also covered under this same 12-month window.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and must have previously been issued a full-validity visa in the same category.

Certain diplomat and official travel categories are also exempt from routine embassy appointments.

These include A-1 and A-2 diplomatic visa holders, C-3 transit officials, G-1 through G-4 international organisation representatives, NATO-1 through NATO-6 personnel, and TECRO E-1 visa holders.

Requirements applicants musts satisfy

Beyond holding an eligible visa category and falling within the permitted timeframe, applicants must meet several additional conditions before they can bypass the interview process.

Renewal applications must be submitted in the applicant's country of nationality or primary residence.

Applicants must also carry a clean immigration record, meaning no prior visa refusals unless those refusals were formally overcome or officially waived.

At the time of processing, there must equally be no existing or potential grounds of ineligibility against the applicant.

Any foreign national who does not meet every one of these requirements will remain subject to the standard in-person interview at the nearest US embassy or consulate.

What foreigners do to become American citizens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the United States Department of State had released updated guidance on visa renewal without an in-person embassy interview.

The guidance stated that specific nonimmigrant visa categories qualified for the interview waiver, but applicants had to meet strict eligibility criteria.

Foreign nationals who failed to meet all the listed conditions would still be required to attend a standard embassy interview.

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Source: YEN.com.gh