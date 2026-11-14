A viral video captured Thomas Partey's mother showering his wife, Janine Mackson, with money during the footballer's father's burial ceremony

Janine was dressed in black, with a red cloth tied around her waist, as she joined Partey's family members at the solemn gathering

The touching exchange attracted attention on social media, highlighting the warm relationship between the Ghanaian footballer's mother and wife

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A heartwarming moment between Thomas Partey's mother and his wife, Janine Mackson, has gone viral after footage from the burial service of the footballer's father surfaced on social media.

The clip, making the rounds on X, captures Partey's mother dressed in black with a matching headscarf as she reaches for money and showers her daughter-in-law with cash in a gesture that reflects a traditional expression of affection and appreciation.

Despite the sombre nature of the occasion, Janine appeared relaxed and smiled throughout the exchange, suggesting a warm relationship with her mother-in-law.

Thomas Partey shows love by spraying love on Janine Mackson at her late husband's burial service in Odumase Krobo. Photo credit: @DadzieTv/X and @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

Janine Mackson attends Partey's father's burial

Janine was among family members and mourners who gathered to pay their last respects to the Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder's late father.

She wore a black outfit with a distinctive red cloth tied around her waist as she joined relatives beneath a specially decorated canopy bearing the inscription "FAMILY".

Other scenes in the footage showed her moving around the gathering, exchanging greetings with attendees before joining the family section.

Watch the heartwarming moment between Partey's mother and wife, as shared on X:

Although the event was marked by grief and reflection, the money-spraying moment provided a touching glimpse into the bond between Partey's wife and mother.

Their interaction quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were drawn to the affection displayed between the two women.

@obaanyansani praised Janine for commiserating with Partey and his family:

"She did so well."

@adjoalikee added:

"Our in-law, well done."

Akua Matilda expressed her thoughts with love emojis:

"❤️❤️"

Partey's mental strength draws admiration

Partey has demonstrated remarkable mental fortitude following the death of his father, managing to honour his professional commitments while dealing with a painful family loss.

The Ghana international featured for the Black Stars in their match on November 12 before returning home to attend his father's burial ceremony on November 14.

His ability to represent his country just two days before laying his father to rest highlights his dedication to football and the emotional strength required to navigate such a difficult period.

The midfielder's actions have also offered a glimpse into the personal sacrifices footballers sometimes make while balancing their national team responsibilities with family obligations.

Janine's footwear takes centre stage at funeral

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey’s wife had attracted attention in Ghana after a video of her attending her father-in-law’s final funeral rites went viral on social media.

While some users admired her appearance, others debated her choice of footwear for the traditional ceremony.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh