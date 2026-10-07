Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay alleged that recent demolitions in Accra were politically motivated attacks on his family

Blay claimed properties belonging to two of his sons were destroyed, including the Polo Beach Club along the La beachfront

The Presidency offered a different account of events, stating the Polo Beach Club demolition was carried out at the request of the Labadi Beach Hotel

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has levelled serious allegations against the government, claiming that recent demolition exercises in parts of Accra were deliberately aimed at his family for political reasons.

Freddie Blay alleges Accra demolitions targeted his family for political reasons, while the Presidency says Polo Beach Club’s demolition followed a hotel request. Image credit: UGC

Source: TikTok

In an interview with JoyNews' Elton Brobbey that had not yet aired at the time of writing, Blay pointed to two specific incidents: the demolition of the Polo Beach Club, which he said belonged to one of his sons, and the destruction of residential properties owned by another son at Borteyman.

"It is amazing that they can do that. They did what Israelis are doing in Gaza. What I am saying is that it is the president [John Mahama] who might have ordered it or who did it," Blay said.

Freddie Blay questions military involvement

The Polo Beach Club, situated along the La beachfront near the Labadi Beach Hotel, was brought down on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces' 48 Engineer Regiment and the Ghana Police Service carried out the operation.

For Blay, the involvement of the military unit was itself telling. He argued that such a deployment could not have happened without authorisation from the highest office in the land.

"The 48 Regiment Company can't undertake movement of this nature without a nod from the national chairman of the National Security Council, thus, the president. It is dangerous," he said.

Presidency offers a different account

The Presidency pushed back on Blay's version of events through Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Dogbe.

In a statement released on October 2, 2026, Dogbe said the operation at the beachfront was conducted under National Security supervision, in response to a formal request from the Labadi Beach Hotel.

According to Dogbe, the hotel had raised concerns that nearby beachfront structures and commercial activities were affecting its safety, reputation and the overall experience of its guests.

He also drew a clear distinction between that specific operation and a separate government exercise focused on flood mitigation, which was simultaneously under way around the Kpeshie Lagoon, East Legon Boundary Road, Oyarifa and behind Mayfair Estates in Greater Accra.

Blay's allegations add fresh tension to an already contentious period of demolition activity across the capital, with questions mounting over which structures are being targeted and why.

The Facebook post below provides more details on Freddie Blay’s claims.

Heavy security at Laboma beach demolition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the heavy security which was deployed at Laboma Beach ahead of a planned demolition exercise targeting unauthorised structures in Accra.

The operation is being led by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council in response to the city’s recurring flood crisis.

The exercise follows the devastating June 29 floods, which affected several communities and renewed calls for authorities to remove structures obstructing waterways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh