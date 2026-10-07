The Minority in Parliament called for the dismissal and prosecution of Sports Minister Kofi Eddie Adams and the GTA CEO over a $623,000 World Cup visa facilitation scandal

Ranking Member Vincent Ekow Assafuah alleged that officials wrote cover letters to disguise outsiders as ministry staff to process their US visas

President Mahama had already suspended NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, but the Minority argued accountability must go further

Ghana's parliamentary Minority has escalated the 2026 FIFA World Cup visa scandal, demanding the immediate removal and criminal prosecution of Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Eddie Adams and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Ghana’s parliamentary Minority seeks the dismissal and prosecution of Sports Minister Kofi Eddie Adams and the GTA CEO over a $623,000 World Cup visa scandal. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The call came during a press conference held in Parliament on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, where Ranking Member of the Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, outlined the Minority's position on the controversy surrounding approximately $623,000 paid in visa facilitation fees connected to Ghana's World Cup travel arrangements.

Cover letter in World Cup visa scandal

Assafuah alleged that certain officials went as far as writing official cover letters to present individuals who had no affiliation with the Ministry as legitimate staff members, in order to ease their visa applications to the United States.

He said the practice raised fundamental questions about the integrity of the entire visa facilitation process and who ultimately benefited from the arrangements.

The Minority is pressing for a full account of how the funds were approved, the procedures that were or were not followed, and the identities of those who gained from the scheme.

The YouTube post below contains a video of the Minority in Parliament demanding the immediate dismissal of the Sports Minister.

Minority wants investigation extended

President John Mahama had earlier acted by suspending Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), pending an investigation into his alleged role in the matter.

However, the Minority contends that the suspension of one official is insufficient if others were equally involved.

Assafuah stated that if the investigations establish culpability on the part of the Sports Minister and the GTA Chief Executive, both should face prosecution and not merely administrative action.

He maintained that true accountability requires the probe to reach every official who played a part in facilitating the arrangements.

The Minority's intervention signals that the scandal, which erupted over concerns about how visa fees of that scale were sanctioned and disbursed ahead of the tournament, is far from resolved politically.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has been sacked as NSA Director-General. Photo credit: King Yaw Ampofo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Yaw Ampofo reportedly sacked over visa controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senior sports broadcaster Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was reportedly removed from his position as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), following mounting pressure over allegations linking him to an unauthorised visa facilitation scheme connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The controversy centres on claims that more than US$600,000 was collected from individuals seeking assistance with World Cup travel and visa arrangements, with some applicants allegedly charged up to US$8,000 per person for the service.

The allegations prompted a criminal investigation, with reports indicating that Ankrah and several NSA officials were questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

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Source: YEN.com.gh