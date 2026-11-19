Eric Afeme, newly elected NDC Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, died on the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2026

Afeme passed away after a short illness, just six days after winning his party election on Friday, November 13, 2026

NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary-elect Amorse Amos Blessing announced the death in a formal statement

The cause of the newly elected Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eric Afeme's death has emerged following his passing over 5 days after winning his party position in the regional executive elections.

The cause of the new NDC Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser Eric Afeme's sudden death emerges. Photo source: Eric Amefe

Source: Facebook

The news of Afeme aka Agabus's death broke on Thursday, 19 November 2026, when NDC Deputy National Organiser hopeful David Selassie Anthony, known publicly as De Accra Mayor, announced it on Facebook, expressing disbelief at the loss.

According to him, he had spoken with the late Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser at 7:57 pm on Wednesday, only to learn of his death a few hours later.

At the time, the cause of his demise had not yet been made public by Selassie or officials of the NDC.

In a formal statement signed by NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary-elect Amorse Amos Blessing and shared on Facebook by newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman Benjamin Danso, Afeme died early in the morning on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after a short illness.

Eric Afeme's rise within the NDC

Afeme, popularly known as "Agabus," was elected as one of two Deputy Regional Youth Organisers on Saturday, November 14, 2026, having previously served as the Constituency Youth Organiser for Trobu.

The statement described him as a "courageous mobiliser and a highly disciplined grassroots activist" whose commitment to the party had earned him the trust of delegates before his sudden passing.

The NDC Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee said it received the news of his death "with deep sadness", noting that he had dedicated his life to party service and to Ghana.

The statement extended condolences to the Regional Youth Wing, the Trobu Constituency, and Afeme's family, friends, and associates, praying that "Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest" and gives those left behind the strength to bear the loss.

The Facebook post detailing the cause of Eric Afeme's death is below:

Tributes pour in for Eric Afeme

The news of Afeme's passing drew an outpouring of grief on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Ewurajowa Tina wrote:

"Ooooooooohhh this soo sad, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May the lord comfort his family. Life itself is fleeting. Hmmmmmmm. Rest on comrade."

Nii Ayi Ababio offered:

"May His Soul Rest peacefully in the Hands of His Maker. 💔"

Henyo Edem George Fernard added:

"Hmmm, may his soul rest in perfect peace. My condolences to you, Chairman Danso."

GHS Council Chair and Mahama appointee dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Professor Fred Newton Binka, the Ghana Health Service Governing Council Chair and pioneering public health scientist, whose death was announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

From malaria research and the founding of the University of Health and Allied Sciences to shaping public health programmes across Africa, his work touched countless lives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh