Ghana’s 37 Military Hospital drew renewed attention as its rich history resurfaced, showcasing its origins, legacy, and enduring national significance

Over the decades, the hospital earned an outstanding reputation for medical excellence, providing expert care and treating thousands of patients diligently

The facility developed into a highly respected institution, acclaimed nationally and internationally for its specialised departments, research, and training programs

Strategically located between Kotoka International Airport and central Accra, Ghana’s 37 Military Hospital stands as a beacon of healthcare excellence.

According to reports by Africainfoline, the hospital founded during World War II has grown into a top-tier medical institution serving both military and civilian populations.

Its history, distinctive name, and legendary stories, including the bats that never left their chief, have captured the imagination of many.

History behind the name, 37 Military Hospital

Established on July 4, 1941, by British General George Giffard, the hospital was originally named No. 37 General Hospital, marking it as the 37th facility in the British West African colonies.

Initially dedicated to treating troops injured during the Second World War, it later became the 37 Military Hospital of the Gold Coast in 1956.

Over time, the hospital expanded its services to the public while remaining primarily staffed by military personnel.

Its historical milestones include providing critical care during national crises, such as the 2015 Accra explosions, and managing patient surges during strikes in public hospitals.

Facilities available at 37 Military Hospital

With approximately 400 beds, the hospital features a 24-hour Accident & Emergency unit, a fully equipped pharmacy, and round-the-clock x-ray facilities.

Specialised divisions include dental, gynaecology, paediatrics, veterinary care, and an internationally recognized trauma department. The hospital also serves as a teaching facility for post-graduate medical students, integrating research and education with practical medical care.

From 1991, the German firm Hospital Engineering GmbH undertook phased development projects, maintaining and upgrading critical infrastructure, including:

Medical oxygen production (1991-1992)

Operating theatres and central sterilisation (1992-1993)

Mortuary and pathology units (1995)

Pharmacy, laboratories, blood bank, and diagnostic departments (1998-2001)

Burns unit, ICU, VIP/officers wards, and maternity unit (1998-2001)

Outpatient department planning and turnkey construction (2004)

Other departments include a shopping mall, surgical division, ophthalmology, ENT, renal dialysis, and a health training school. This diverse portfolio ensures the hospital delivers comprehensive care under one roof, blending military discipline with civilian medical excellence.

37 Military Hospital performs first dual-chamber surgery

Leading the team was Col (Dr) Kwame Acheampong Adomako, who is the doctor in charge of the Cardiothoracic Centre.

A pacemaker is a special device that helps the heart beat properly when it's not working as it should. In this surgery, they placed a pacemaker with two chambers inside a patient's heart to help it pump blood correctly.

