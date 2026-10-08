The UK Home Office has issued an important update for foreigners hoping to secure permanent residency in Britain

The latest guidance outlines several actions that could affect an applicant’s continuous residence and settlement plans

Those preparing to apply for ILR may want to take note of the latest development

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Foreign nationals working towards permanent residency in the United Kingdom could see years of progress wiped out if they fall into any of seven specific traps outlined by the UK Home Office.

Under the Immigration Rules Appendix on Continuous Residence, rule CR 4.1 identifies seven distinct actions that break an applicant's continuous residence, effectively restarting the clock on their Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application.

The UK Home Office lists 7 actions that can block foreigners from getting a permanent residency. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

ILR grants overseas nationals the right to live in the UK without immigration restrictions.

Criminal sentences and legal orders

A non-suspended custodial sentence is the first disqualifying trigger. Suspended sentences are treated differently and do not affect continuous residence, but any active term of imprisonment or detention in a non-prison facility resets the qualifying timeline.

Rule CR 4.4 does provide a limited exception for applicants on the Settlement Family Life or Private Life routes where sentences are 12 months or under, though time actually spent in custody is excluded from the residence calculation.

Being subjected to a deportation order, exclusion order, or exclusion direction represents the second disqualifying action.

Closely related is the third trigger: being issued formal removal directions or being removed from the UK under section 10 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

Unlawful stay, absences, and voluntary departure

Residing in the UK without valid immigration permission constitutes the fourth action that breaks continuous residence.

The Home Office does allow narrow exceptions: an interruption may be overlooked if the individual later secures permission under specific overstayer provisions, or if they held valid leave when departing and submitted a fresh entry clearance application within 14 days of that leave expiring.

The fifth trigger relates to time spent outside the UK. Under rule CR 3.1, applicants must not exceed 180 days abroad in any 12-month period.

Those applying through the Long Residence route face tighter cumulative restrictions, with a cap of 548 total days of absence across the full qualifying period and no single trip exceeding 184 days.

Physical removal or deportation from the UK forms the sixth disqualifying event, treated separately from simply being served removal directions.

The seventh and final trigger applies to foreign nationals who voluntarily leave the UK after an application for permission to enter, remain, or settle has been refused, provided their existing leave had already expired before their departure.

Applicants pursuing ILR are strongly advised to review each of these conditions carefully before and during their qualifying period, as a single misstep can significantly delay the path to permanent settlement.

UK lists 4 groups eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Government had published guidance on a dedicated citizenship route available to four specific categories of British nationals who did not yet hold full citizenship.

British overseas citizens, British protected persons, British subjects, and British nationals (overseas) were among those eligible to apply through the route.

Adult applicants faced fees of £1,670, while children were charged £1,000, with an additional cost if a child turned 18 during the proces

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Source: YEN.com.gh