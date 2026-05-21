Traders at Ashaiman have been left counting heavy losses after more than 50 shops were allegedly demolished on May 21, 2026

The traders claimed they were not served any prior notice, describing the exercise as abrupt and unlawful

While the municipal assembly confirmed the land is subject to a court dispute, the Ashaiman MP has condemned the demolition

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Traders at Ashaiman in Greater Accra Region have been left stranded after a demolition exercise allegedly carried out by a private developer to reclaim land used for roadside trading on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

More than 50 shops and structures were demolished in the early hours, with goods including plumbing materials, electrical appliances, provisions and generators destroyed.

A private developer allegedly demolishes traders properties at Ashaiman. Photo credit: Graphiconline.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Graphiconline, the affected traders said they received no prior notice.

Joseph Eli said he was alerted at 4:00 a.m. and arrived at 5:30 a.m. after the demolition had ended.

He said the land had been occupied for over five decades and linked engagement with past administrations of former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Assembly confirms court dispute

An official of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly confirmed the land is subject to litigation between traders and a private developer.

Meanwhile, the Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey, condemned the demolition and said no party should interfere in a matter before the courts. He said the dispute must be resolved judicially.

Traders are demanding compensation and urgent government intervention now immediately today.

CPA warns Ghanaians over 133 unapproved products

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the CPA had uncovered more than 133 unregistered products circulating on the Ghanaian market without approval from key regulatory bodies...

It warned that the situation poses serious health risks, encourages tax evasion, and undermines fair competition for compliant businesses.

The CPA called for stronger joint enforcement by regulators and has pledged continued support through data sharing and public education.

Source: YEN.com.gh