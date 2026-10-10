Lawyer Austin Brako-Powers revealed the cost of filing for divorce in Ghana during an Onua Maadwo programme on October 7, 2026

Brako-Powers stated that legal fees alone range from GHS30,000 to GHS90,000, with additional court and transport costs on every hearing date

The lawyer's remarks sparked debate online, with Ghanaians sharing strong opinions about the affordability of legal divorce

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ending a marriage in Ghana does not come cheap, according to one legal practitioner who put the numbers on the table.

Lawyer Austin Brako-Powers made the revelation during an appearance on Onua Maadwo on October 7, 2026, when he broke down the financial cost of pursuing a legal divorce in the country.

A couple file for divorce in Ghana. Photo credit: @gettyimage.

Source: Getty Images

Lawyer Austin Brako-Powers gives rates for divorce lawyers

According to Brako-Powers, legal fees for a divorce case range from GHS30,000 to GHS90,000.

That figure, he explained, does not tell the full story. Every court date comes with transport costs to the lawyer's office, amounting to a minimum of GHS500, on top of statutory fees paid directly to the court.

"The least amount should be GHS50,000," he said, offering a conservative estimate of what someone should expect to spend from start to finish.

What goes into the cost of legal divorce

The breakdown offered by Brako-Powers suggests that the bulk of the expense lies in legal representation rather than court filing alone.

Transport fees accumulate with each scheduled hearing, meaning that lengthy proceedings drive the total cost upward. Statutory court fees add a further layer that clients must budget for separately.

The remarks were shared on Facebook by Onua TV on October 9, 2026, and quickly attracted attention from Ghanaians weighing in on whether the system makes divorce accessible to ordinary people.

The Facebook post is below:

Ghanaians react to cost of hiring divorce lawyer

The post drew a range of reactions, with some offering legal workarounds and others responding with humour. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Nana Akosua Adobea said:

"You only go for a lawyer when you want properties to be shared but if you dont need anything from the man or woman..you can still get a divorce without any lawyer"

@Papa Bee wrote:

"Have kids, Stay Single to protect your peace. 🙌"

@Mike Agyeman commented:

"Divorce should not be expensive. Jst choose not to mind your spouse in the same house. He or she will leave. Travel to another country and re marry . Simple"

Requirements for becoming a lawyer in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about We also highlighted facts about Ghana’s 2026 legal education reforms, including the routes, costs and qualifications involved in becoming a lawyer.

An LLB alone is not enough to practise in Ghana: aspiring lawyers must also complete professional training and pass the National Bar Examination.

The process can take several years, with applicants facing thousands of cedis in fees before they qualify.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh