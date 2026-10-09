The US Department of State published an official advisory clarifying which nationality is barred from applying for an American entry visa

The ruling affects dual nationals living abroad who may believe they can enter the United States on a foreign passport with a visa

Federal law extends the restriction to children and electronic travel authorisations, creating implications for families planning US trips

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The United States Department of State has identified the one country whose nationals are ineligible for an American visa, and the answer may surprise many travellers: the United States itself.

In an official advisory published on its travel portal, Travel.State.Gov, the federal government confirmed that American citizens are legally prohibited from obtaining a US entry visa, regardless of any other passport they may hold.

US Government names one country whose citizens are not eligible for American visa. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The clarification appears aimed primarily at dual nationals residing abroad who may wrongly assume they can travel to the US on a foreign passport paired with a visa or an electronic travel permit.

Federal Law requires US passport use

Under existing US federal law, every American citizen must use a valid US passport when entering or leaving the country.

This requirement covers all categories of citizens, including those born on American soil, naturalised citizens, and individuals born abroad to American parents.

The Department of State also made clear that children are not exempt.

Even when a child's US citizenship has not been formally registered or documented, federal law still recognises that child as an American citizen, making them ineligible for a US visa.

Families travelling to the United States with such children must obtain a US passport for them before departure.

ESTA applications also blocked for US citizens

The restriction stretches beyond standard visas. The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), commonly used by eligible foreign nationals to visit the US without a full visa, is also off-limits to American citizens.

The Department of Homeland Security routinely refuses or cancels ESTA applications submitted by dual nationals using a non-US passport.

Beyond these entry rules, the advisory highlighted additional challenges that dual nationals can face internationally.

Some countries impose mandatory military service on individuals the moment they arrive or attempt to leave, regardless of their American citizenship.

Others may enforce civil or family-related exit bans, situations where US consular officers often have limited ability to intervene due to restrictions placed by local authorities.

The advisory serves as a practical reminder that holding two passports does not offer unlimited flexibility, and that American citizenship carries specific legal travel obligations that cannot be bypassed through alternative documentation.

US names 1 service dual citizens may face

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State had issued a formal warning to American dual nationals about compulsory military service obligations in foreign countries.

Federal officials warned that enforcement could begin the moment a dual citizen arrived in their secondary country of citizenship.

The Department of State also flagged additional risks, including exit bans, restricted US consular access, and forced citizenship renunciation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh