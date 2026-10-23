Hungary Suspends New Guest-Worker Resident Permits, Lists Countries Affected

Hungary announced a suspension of new guest-worker resident permits, citing concerns over labour market pressures

The Hungarian government named specific countries whose nationals would be affected by the permit freeze

Hungarian authorities outlined the conditions under which the suspension would apply to incoming workers

Hungary has moved to halt the issuance of new guest-worker resident permits, a decision that is set to affect nationals from a number of countries seeking employment opportunities in the Central European nation.

The Hungarian government confirmed the suspension, which targets incoming foreign workers applying for guest-worker resident status.

Hungary suspends its New Guest-Worker Resident Permits. Photo credit: FG Trade & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities indicated that the freeze was introduced in response to growing concerns about the pace at which foreign labour was entering the country's workforce.

Countries Affected by Hungary's Permit freeze

Among the nations whose nationals face restrictions under the new policy are several Asian and African countries that have, in recent years, supplied a significant share of Hungary's guest-worker population.

The government specifically named these countries in its announcement, signalling that workers from those regions would no longer be able to initiate new applications for guest-worker resident permits for the time being.

The measure applies to fresh applications only, meaning workers who already hold valid permits are not immediately impacted by the freeze.

However, those seeking to enter Hungary under the guest-worker scheme for the first time will find that route effectively closed off while the suspension remains in force.

Hungary cites labour market concerns

Hungarian officials stressed that the decision was taken to allow the country's labour market to adjust to the volume of foreign workers already admitted under the scheme.

The authorities pointed to the need to assess how existing guest workers were integrating into the workforce before opening the door to additional applicants.

The government noted that the suspension was not intended as a permanent measure, but rather a pause to evaluate the broader impact of the programme on Hungarian society and industry. No specific timeline was given for when new applications might resume.

The move reflects Hungary's increasingly cautious approach to labour migration, a position that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration has maintained for several years.

Officials have consistently framed immigration policy as a matter of national interest and economic stability, and this latest step aligns with that broader stance.

Workers and recruitment agencies operating in the affected countries are advised to monitor official Hungarian government communications for updates on when, and under what conditions, the guest-worker permit application process may reopen.

Hungary bars family reunification for nine groups

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Hungary's National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing published official guidance naming the permit types that disqualified a sponsor from family reunification.

The restrictions covered nine categories, including holders of seasonal employment, guest worker, traineeship, and voluntary service permits.

Hungary had also introduced a specific spousal rule that barred a second spouse from obtaining a family reunification permit in certain circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh