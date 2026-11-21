Singapore has identified four categories of hazardous work that children below 16 are generally prohibited from performing

The banned roles include tasks involving moving machinery and work likely to cause injury

Singapore's regulations do not ban all youth employment, with children aged 13 and above permitted to take on certain forms of light work

Singapore has outlined four categories of dangerous work from which children under the age of 16 are legally restricted, under provisions contained in the country's Employment (Children and Young Persons) Regulations.

The regulations, which operate alongside Singapore's Employment Act, identify specific workplace conditions and tasks deemed too hazardous for young workers lacking the experience, training and physical maturity required to perform them safely.

Singapore Names 4 Jobs Children Under 16 Are Legally Barred From Doing

Source: Getty Images

4 hazardous jobs banned for children under 16

The first category covers any occupation, workplace or working condition that is considered likely to cause injury or harm to a child's health.

The second restriction applies to the servicing or operation of moving machinery, given the severe injury risk posed by rotating or active mechanical parts to inexperienced workers.

A narrow exception exists under this category: the Commissioner for Labour may grant written approval for a child to participate in an authorised training scheme.

The third prohibited category involves working in proximity to live electrical apparatus that has not been effectively insulated.

Contact with electrically charged equipment carries the risk of serious burns, electric shock or death.

The fourth restriction covers underground work, including activities conducted in tunnels and mines, where poor ventilation, structural instability and limited access to emergency assistance present significant dangers.

Singapore's broader rules on youth employment

Despite these restrictions, Singapore stops short of prohibiting all forms of employment for people below 16.

Children aged 13 and above are permitted to take on suitable light work in non-industrial settings.

Those aged 15 to under 16 may work in industrial environments, provided conditions are met, including medical clearance and notification to their employer.

The framework reflects Singapore's approach of offering young people limited access to work experience while maintaining firm protections against roles that carry disproportionate risk.

Singapore: List of countries eligible for visa-free transit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority had updated its list of countries eligible for the 96-hour visa-free transit facility.

As of October 28, 2026, 13 countries qualified for the scheme, including nine members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh