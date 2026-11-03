A Ghanaian-American teenager, Javits Frimpong, was shot and killed near his school in the Bronx

Javits' best friend revealed he stepped into an altercation to protect Jarvis, saying he has cried so much he feels completely drained

Students at Dream Yard Preparatory School staged a walkout, with police yet to make any arrests as they pursue three teenage suspects

A Ghanaian-American teenager, Javits Frimpong, was shot and killed near his school in the Bronx, New York, sparking grief across his community and the wider Ghanaian diaspora in the United States.

The shooting took place last week near the Dream Yard Preparatory School in the Claremont area of the Bronx.

Javits Frimpong's best friend breaks his silence on the fight before the Bronx teen's death. Photo credit: Zygote Studio/Facebook, @Trendsgistt/X & PABS clothing/TikTok.

Source: UGC

An ABC7 Eyewitness News report, published on Monday, November 2, 2026, captured the raw heartbreak felt by Jarvis's friends, schoolmates, and community leaders in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Javits' best friend, identified on screen as Ibrahim, told reporters he was present when the fatal altercation unfolded.

He said he had stepped in to prevent Javits from getting into trouble, only to witness the worst possible outcome.

"I cry so much, I can't cry anymore. I'm drained. I can't cry anymore if I try to," Ibrahim said.

He described Jarvits Frimpong as someone who never bothered anyone, a young man who walked into school every day trying to make his classmates smile.

Walkout at Dream Yard Preparatory School

Students at the school staged a walkout in tribute to their fallen classmate. Some spoke about enduring bullying and racism throughout their school years, suggesting Javits' experiences were not isolated.

"We just felt that this was normal. We knew that it was bullying to some extent but we just felt like we just had to go through it," one student said.

Anna Agbatsi, chair of public affairs for the National Council of Ghanaian Associations, said the killing had left the Ghanaian-American diaspora devastated.

"This is happening because everything about us is different," she said. "Our accent is different. Our vocabulary is different. The way we present ourselves is different. We're more humble," she said.

Police pursuing three teenage suspects

As of the date of the report, police had made no arrests. Authorities said they were pursuing three teenage boys believed to be connected to the incident.

Investigators told reporters they were examining multiple possible motives, including a bullying-related confrontation at school, a robbery gone wrong, or a case of mistaken identity involving a rival gang.

Javits' friends said the school principal had acted swiftly to address an earlier incident in the days before his death.

While they felt safe within the school building, they told reporters that stepping outside its doors filled them with fear.

Watch the full ABC7 report on Jarvis Frimpong's death and his community's grief in the X video below:

Little girl drops speech after Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a young African girl whose emotional speech addressed how Black people are treated in the United States following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong.

Her words have resonated amid calls for justice and growing concern about the safety of young African immigrants in America.

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Source: YEN.com.gh