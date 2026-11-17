Australia has clarified which Graduate Visa holders are permitted to add new family members to their applications

The policy sets out three distinct categories, with specific conditions attached to each group of eligible applicants

Ghanaians studying or planning to study in Australia may be directly affected by the updated Graduate Visa rules

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Australia has outlined three categories of Graduate Visa holders who are permitted to include new family members in their visa applications, offering clearer guidance to international students and graduates navigating the country's immigration system.

The Graduate Visa, known as subclass 485, allows international students who have recently completed their studies in Australia to live and work in the country for a temporary period.

Australia lists 3 categories of foreigners who can sponsor new family members to join them on their graduate visa. Photo credit: Igor Suka/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The latest guidance specifies which applicants can bring additional family members onboard after the visa has been granted.

Who qualifies to add family members

According to Australia's immigration rules, the three groups permitted to include new family members are: applicants who applied for their Graduate Visa on or after November 5, 2011; holders of a subsequent entrant Graduate Visa; and those who hold a Graduate Visa that was granted based on an application lodged on or after November 5, 2011.

Applicants outside these categories are not eligible to add new family members to their visa after it has been issued.

The rules are designed to ensure consistency in how family arrangements are managed under the scheme.

What this means for Ghanaians in Australia

Ghana has seen a steady rise in the number of students pursuing higher education in Australia in recent years.

Many Ghanaian graduates who complete their degrees at Australian institutions apply for the subclass 485 visa as a pathway to gain work experience before considering permanent residency options.

For Ghanaian holders of the Graduate Visa, understanding these family reunion conditions is particularly important, especially for those who may have partners or children joining them from Ghana after the visa has been granted.

Those who applied on or after November 5, 2011 fall within the eligible window and can proceed with adding qualifying family members, provided all other immigration requirements are met.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the Australian Department of Home Affairs or a registered migration agent to confirm their eligibility before submitting any application to include family members.

Australia explains how foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh