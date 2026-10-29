Grenada, a Caribbean island nation, announced that Nigerian citizens can enter the country without a visa

The visa-free access is part of Grenada's broader push to strengthen ties with African nations

Nigerian travellers looking to visit the Caribbean now have a new destination open to them without prior visa processing

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Grenada, the small Caribbean island nation, has opened its doors to Nigerian citizens by granting them visa-free access to the country.

The development means that Nigerians can travel to the island without obtaining a visa in advance, making Grenada one of the few nations in the Western Hemisphere to extend such a privilege to citizens of an African country.

Caribbean island Grenada offers visa-free entry citizens of one African country. Photo credit: Prostock-Studio & Drazen_/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Grenada's visa-free policy for Nigerians

Under the arrangement, Nigerian passport holders are permitted to enter Grenada without going through the standard visa application process.

The move positions the island as a welcoming destination for Nigerian travellers, whether for tourism, business, or short-term visits.

Grenada, officially known as the State of Grenada, is a sovereign island country in the southeastern Caribbean Sea.

It is composed of the main island of Grenada and smaller surrounding islands, and it is widely recognised for its spice production, earning it the nickname "the Island of Spice."

What this means for Nigerian travellers

The visa-free policy removes a significant administrative barrier that has historically made travel between Africa and the Caribbean cumbersome.

Nigerian travellers interested in visiting Grenada are advised to confirm the specific conditions attached to the arrangement, including the permitted length of stay and any documentation requirements upon arrival, with the relevant authorities before making travel plans.

This development forms part of a wider trend of Caribbean and Latin American nations seeking to deepen economic and people-to-people connections with Africa, particularly with Nigeria, which holds the largest population on the continent.

Nigerians planning to take advantage of the visa-free access should ensure their travel documents are valid and that they are aware of any entry conditions that may apply at the port of arrival in Grenada.

US introduces new entry requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the United States had announced a new health declaration requirement for all international air travellers entering the country starting November 3, 2026.

The policy applied to passengers on all international flights bound for the US, marking a significant shift in border health protocols.

Authorities had outlined specific details on what travellers would need to disclose before arriving on American soil.

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Source: YEN.com.gh