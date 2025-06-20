The Ghana Armed Forces is set to recruit 12,000 Ghanaians over the next four years.

This is part of a new nationwide enlistment programme aimed at expanding the country’s military strength and offering job opportunities to the youth.

Class FM reported that the Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, announced this on June 19.

He said the programme is designed to support national security efforts while responding to the growing concerns of youth unemployment.

“This nationwide exercise has been approved by President John Mahama,” Dr Boamah noted in a Facebook post.

“Get ready for a career of service and pride. Make sure you’re medically fit before applying, as the training is intense.”

Boamah urged prospective applicants to prioritise their health before applying, pointing out that military training is demanding and not suited for the medically unfit.

He noted that people have died during military training.

Although exact application dates are yet to be released, the Ghana Armed Forces generally conducts recruitment exercises once each year, often between August and October.

The process involves purchasing a scratch card, completing an online application, and going through various screening stages, including medical, academic, and physical fitness tests.

Boamah indicated that the new programme would be rolled out in phases, with about 3,000 personnel expected to be recruited each year.

This makes it one of the largest planned intakes by the Armed Forces in recent years.

