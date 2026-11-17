The British VI government announced a major change to its eVisa policy, set to take effect on 15 November 2026

BVI Cabinet approved removing the eVisa requirement for specific categories of permit holders from visa-restricted countries

The exemption covers three groups, including people who have secured work permit approval but have not yet entered the territory

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The British VI (BVI) government has announced that certain foreigners from visa-restricted countries will no longer be required to apply for an eVisa before entering the territory, with the new policy taking effect on 15 November 2026.

BVI mentions the categories of foreigners exempted from its eVisa requirement

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The BVI Department of Immigration confirmed that Cabinet approved the removal of the eVisa requirement for specific categories of permit holders. The decision is intended to ease the entry process for those who already have a legal basis to be in or travel to the territory.

Who Qualifies for the BVI eVisa Exemption

According to an official government bulletin, the exemption applies to three distinct groups.

The first group covers persons holding a valid Entry Permit who remain in full compliance with its conditions. The second group includes visa-restricted dependants of qualifying Entry Permit holders, provided they continue to meet the relevant requirements. The third group, which stands out as particularly significant, covers individuals who have received Work Permit approval through an Immigration Clearance Letter but have not yet entered the territory or collected their physical Work Permit and Entry Permit.

That third category is noteworthy because it acknowledges people who are mid-way through the immigration process and have already been approved to work in the BVI, yet had previously been required to complete an additional eVisa application before arriving.

When the BVI exemption comes to an end

The government was clear that the exemption is not permanent. It lapses in several circumstances: when a permit expires, is cancelled, or is revoked; when the principal permit holder no longer meets the qualifying conditions; or when a dependant acquires independent immigration status.

For those who submitted an eVisa application before the 15 November 2026 start date, no retroactive exemption will apply. The government stated that such applications must be completed and all applicable fees paid in full.

Officials also emphasised that qualifying individuals remain bound by all other immigration and travel requirements currently in force. The exemption addresses only the eVisa component of the entry process, and does not alter any other conditions attached to their permits.

Norway opens over 34,000 vacancies

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Norway had recorded roughly 34,000 job vacancies, which prompted authorities to identify the sectors that struggled most to find workers.

The Norwegian government listed nine occupations where labour shortages were most acute, spanning healthcare, construction and education.

Skilled foreign workers who met Norway's requirements were eligible to apply for positions across the identified shortage occupations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh