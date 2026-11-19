Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched the Professional Verification initiative

The programme covers more than 1,000 specialised professions across 23 fields, targeting both applicants abroad and skilled workers already employed inside the Kingdom

The development carries major implications for Africans pursuing job opportunities in Saudi Arabia as part of the japa wave

Saudi Arabia has introduced a mandatory skills assessment programme that foreign workers must complete before they can receive a Saudi work permit, in a measure aimed at strengthening workforce quality across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched the Professional Verification initiative. Credit: Jordan Pix

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The initiative, known as the Professional Verification programme, was launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

Under the scheme, skilled foreign workers are required to sit both practical and theoretical examinations relevant to their profession, with results determining whether a work visa is approved or denied.

The programme operates through two distinct tracks. Workers who have not yet entered Saudi Arabia must complete their examinations at accredited international testing centres in their home countries prior to being issued a visa. Workers who are already employed within the Kingdom are required to undergo verification at certified local examination centres.

The HRSD confirmed that enforcement of the programme would be rolled out progressively, based on the size of the establishment concerned.

Over 1,000 Professions Across 23 Fields

The scope of the initiative is wide-ranging. The HRSD stated that it covers more than 1,000 specialised occupations classified under 23 fields of expertise within the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.

The programme forms part of a broader Professional Accreditation system designed to regulate the Saudi labour market. The ministry outlined three core objectives: reducing the entry of underqualified workers, improving the standard of services that skilled professionals deliver, and aligning workforce competencies with international benchmarks. Examination centres seeking authorisation to administer the tests were directed to register through the programme's official portal.

For Nigerians and other Africans who have set their sights on Saudi Arabia as part of the broader japa movement, the development represents a significant shift in entry requirements. Any skilled worker whose occupation falls within the targeted categories must now formally demonstrate their competence before a Saudi work visa application can proceed.

Saudi Arabia adds 4 countries to visa-on-arrival list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include citizens from four new countries.

Saudi Arabia confirmed that nationals of the four newly added countries can now enter the Kingdom without obtaining a visa in advance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh