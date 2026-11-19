Nigerian streamer Peller shared a cautionary message with Ghanaian dancer Afronita during a TikTok Live session

Afronita disclosed she was engaged after initially joking that she was already married during their conversation

Peller, who recently got married himself, urged the dancer to take her time before making such a major commitment

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Nigerian streamer and content creator Peller has urged Ghanaian dancer Afronita to exercise patience before walking down the aisle, following the dancer's confirmation that she is engaged.

Peller advises Afronita not to rush into marriage after her engagement. Image credit: Peller, Afronita

Source: Facebook

The exchange took place during a TikTok Live session between the two popular personalities.

It began on a light note, with Peller asking Afronita why she had not attended his recent wedding.

Afronita responded by playfully claiming she was already married and questioned why Peller had not shown up to her ceremony.

She later clarified that she was, in fact, engaged rather than married, and that prompted Peller to weigh in with some candid advice.

Peller advises Afronita about marriage

The Nigerian streamer, speaking from his own fresh experience of marriage, cautioned Afronita against moving too quickly.

"Don't rush into marriage now. You are still a young girl. You need to do more; marriage is not easy," he said during the live session.

Peller's remarks carried a tone of genuine concern, particularly given that he himself recently tied the knot and is now navigating married life firsthand.

The timing of his advice, coming so soon after his own wedding, made his comments all the more noteworthy.

The TikTok video of Peller advising Afronita is here.

Social media users react to Peller's advice

The clip quickly drew attention online, with many users sharing their thoughts on whether Peller was right to offer such counsel.

@angela said:

"Eii Peller, it's too early for this kind of talk."

@Farida said:

"He is right though, she should enjoy life small."

@brave said:

"I am too young for marriage."

@Ama said:

"Has he regretted marrying already?"

Afronita's alleged partner surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian dancer Afronita’s engagement announcement and the loved-up video featuring a man identified as Neeja.

Afronita has said she is preparing to get married but has not named her partner. The video has prompted fans to speculate about whether Neeja is the man she referred to.

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Source: YEN.com.gh