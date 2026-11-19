Ireland suspended new permit applications for two specific job roles after annual quotas were reached, affecting thousands of prospective applicants

The closure applies to employment permits under a quota-based system, with the suspension taking immediate effect

Ghanaian workers eyeing opportunities in Ireland under these categories now face a fresh set of challenges in their migration plans

Ireland has closed applications for employment permits in two occupational categories after the annual quotas for those roles were fully exhausted.

The Irish government suspended new applications for the affected occupations with immediate effect once the set number of permits was reached.

Ireland closes foreign worker permit applications for two occupations. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The quota system, which caps the number of foreign workers admitted into specific roles each year, means no further applications will be accepted in those categories until the next allocation cycle begins.

The move reflects how competitive the Irish labour market has become for migrant workers seeking entry through the employment permit route.

Why Ireland uses a quota system for work permits

Ireland operates a managed employment permit scheme designed to address skills shortages in its economy while protecting the domestic labour market.

Under this framework, certain occupations are assigned a fixed number of permits per year.

Once that ceiling is reached, the system closes automatically, regardless of how many qualified applicants remain in the queue.

Authorities have not indicated when new quotas will be announced or when applications in the affected categories will reopen, leaving prospective applicants in a period of uncertainty.

What this means for Ghanaian workers

For many Ghanaians who have been exploring legitimate work migration routes to Europe, Ireland has increasingly featured as a viable destination.

The country's growing economy and English-speaking environment have made it particularly attractive to skilled Ghanaian professionals in sectors such as healthcare, construction, and hospitality.

The closure of these two occupational categories deals a setback to Ghanaians who may have been preparing applications or who had already initiated the process.

Those affected will need to monitor official Irish immigration channels closely for updates on when applications will reopen, or consider whether alternative occupational categories remain available under current permit rules.

Ghanaians interested in working in Ireland are advised to consult the official Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service or a registered immigration adviser before making any financial commitments towards their application process.

Japan names 7 groups for easier residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan announced seven categories of foreign nationals who qualified for a simplified permanent residence process under new eligibility criteria

The categories covered skilled professionals, investors and long-term residents, among others, signalling a major shift in Japan's immigration policy

Ghanaians who eyed opportunities in Japan could have benefited from the updated residency pathway if they met the outlined requirements

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Source: YEN.com.gh