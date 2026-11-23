France introduced restrictions on certain clothing items for women in public spaces, citing concerns around secularism and public order

The French government outlined two specific categories of garments that women are prohibited from wearing in certain public areas

The development has sparked conversations in Ghana, where dress code debates regularly surface around religion, tradition and public conduct

France has moved to restrict what women can wear in public by outlawing two specific types of clothing, reigniting a long-running debate over personal freedom, religion and the state.

The French government confirmed that full-face veils, such as the niqab and the burqa, are banned in all public spaces.

France bans 2 types of clothes women can wear in public spaces. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This prohibition, which has been in force since 2011 under a law passed during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency, bars any clothing that covers the face entirely in spaces such as streets, parks, shops and public transport.

The second category covers the abaya, a full-length robe associated with Islamic dress.

French authorities banned the garment from state schools in September 2023, with the government arguing that it constitutes a conspicuous display of religious affiliation, which runs contrary to France's strict principle of laïcité, or secularism.

France's secular laws and religious expression

France has one of Europe's most robust frameworks separating religion from public life.

The country's approach to secularism means that visible religious symbols, including large Christian crosses, Jewish kippot and Muslim veils, have faced varying levels of restriction in public institutions, particularly schools and government offices.

Supporters of the bans argue that such rules protect the neutrality of public spaces and safeguard individual freedoms, particularly for women who may face social pressure to cover up.

Critics, however, contend that the restrictions disproportionately target Muslim women and infringe on their right to dress as they choose.

The Ghanaian perspective on dress and public life

The developments in France carry resonance for Ghanaians, where conversations about appropriate dress in public spaces frequently emerge, particularly around religion and tradition.

In Ghana, Muslim women in regions such as the Northern, Savannah and Upper East regions commonly wear the hijab and other modest Islamic clothing without legal restriction.

Dress code debates in Ghana have largely centred on school uniforms, workplace attire and chieftaincy protocols, rather than outright state bans.

Nevertheless, the French example raises questions that resonate locally: where does the state's authority end and an individual's right to religious expression begin?

For many Ghanaian observers, France's restrictions serve as a cautionary reference point in ongoing domestic conversations about balancing cultural identity, religious freedom and civic life.

UAE bans two outfits at work

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE government issued a dress code directive that banned two specific clothing types for public sector employees.

The ban applied to both male and female government workers across the country, and the directive outlined what was considered appropriate professional attire in UAE federal workplaces.

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Source: YEN.com.gh