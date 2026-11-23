Nollywood actress Adenike Abike Babajide, known as Anike Sinleke, passed away after battling ovarian cancer

The heartbreaking news broke on Sunday, 22 November 2026, through Instagram live host Asiwaju Bukola Fagbuyi

Anike had been scheduled to appear as a guest on Fagbuyi's programme 'Rubbin Minds With Bukky' on the very day she died

Nollywood has been plunged into mourning following the death of actress Adenike Abike Babajide, popularly known as Anike Sinleke, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

Popular Nollywood actress Anike Sinleke passes away after a battle with ovarian cancer. Photo source: Ademola TV+, Sulaiman Babatunde Fash

Source: Facebook

The news was shared by Asiwaju Bukola Fagbuyi, the host of the Instagram live programme "Rubbin Minds With Bukky", who stated that the late Nollywood movie star had been scheduled to appear on the show that very day before the devastating news of her passing came through.

"Unfortunately Nollywood Actress Adenike Abike Babajide, A.K.A. Anike Sinleke, who was supposed to join us today on Our Instagram live programme RUBBIN MINDS WITH BUKKY, has passed after a battle with Ovarian Cancer," Fagbuyi wrote in her post. "May her soul Rest in Peace."

Actress Anike Sinleke's death impacts Nollywood

The timing of Fagbuyi's announcement made the loss all the more painful for fans and industry colleagues.

The late Nollywood actress had reportedly been well enough to agree to the appearance on the programme, making the news of her death that same day deeply shocking for those who had been looking forward to seeing her on screen.

According to reports from the National Accord Newspaper, Anike Sinleke had been fighting ovarian cancer before she eventually succumbed to the illness.

The Instagram post of Asiwaju Bukola Fagbuyi announcing Anike Sinleke's passing is below:

Actress Anike Sinleke's life and career

Anike entered the film industry working on movie sets with director Deji Adenuga and established her acting career under the guidance of seasoned actor Remmy Shitta.

The popular actress once left active screen employment to seek her Higher National Diploma (HND), demonstrating her dedication to learning in addition to her artistic goals.

She gained a name for herself in entertainment and culture outside of acting by competing in the Sisi Eko beauty contest in Lagos.

The pageant, which was started in 2011 with support from the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, was a reflection of her larger enthusiasm for honouring and empowering women in the city.

Actress Anike Sinleke's demise stir reactions

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans sharing their memories of the late actress.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans online below:

@oluolu0628 wrote:

"This very beautiful woman, I watched that movie back then 😢. It is well indeed. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@misturaasunramu said:

"Omg, So sorry about this, may her soul rest in peace."

@dazzledeluxe_jewelry commented:

"Hmmmm 😢 God have mercy. May God rest her soul."

Nollywood legend Diewit Ikpechukwu passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Nollywood actor Diewit Ikpechukwu and the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s announcement of his passing.

The news prompted an outpouring of grief across the film industry, with guild president Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu remembering Ikpechukwu as “another legend” whose memory will live on.

The circumstances of his death were not officially disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh