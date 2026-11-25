Japan's immigration rules bar certain categories of foreign residents from taking up employment, regardless of how long they have lived in the country

The Japanese government has outlined five specific residence statuses under which foreigners are prohibited from working

Ghanaians and other African nationals considering relocating to Japan for work are advised to verify their visa category before seeking employment

Japan has clarified that not all foreign residents living within its borders are entitled to work, with the government identifying five categories of residence status that carry a strict ban on employment.

The announcement serves as a reminder for migrants, including a growing number of Ghanaians who have expressed interest in relocating to Japan in recent years, that holding a valid residence permit does not automatically translate into the right to earn an income in the country.

Japan lists 5 categories of foreigners who are not allowed to work under their residence status. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

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Five residence statuses that bar employment

According to Japanese immigration rules, foreigners on the following statuses are not permitted to engage in any form of paid work: those on a Temporary Visitor visa,

individuals holding a Diplomat status, those under an Official residence classification, persons admitted as Cultural Activities residents, and those granted a Short-Term Stay permit.

The Temporary Visitor category is particularly significant, as it covers tourists and short-stay travellers who may be tempted to seek informal employment during their time in the country.

Similarly, the Short-Term Stay classification, which is often used by business visitors attending meetings or conferences, does not carry any work entitlement.

Cultural Activities status, granted to individuals coming to Japan to study traditional arts or conduct unpaid research, also falls under the prohibited list, meaning holders cannot supplement their stay with paid work of any kind.

What this means for Ghanaians eyeing Japan

Interest in Japan as a migration destination has grown steadily among Ghanaians, particularly following the country's move to open its labour market to foreign workers in sectors such as caregiving, construction, and agriculture.

However, immigration experts caution that the specific visa category one enters under will determine whether employment is lawful.

Ghanaians who travel to Japan on tourist or short-stay visas and subsequently seek employment risk violating immigration law, which could result in detention or deportation.

Those wishing to work legally are advised to apply for the appropriate work visa before departing Ghana, as switching visa categories from within Japan can be a complex and uncertain process.

Japan's immigration authorities have signalled that enforcement of these rules remains a priority as the country manages a carefully regulated approach to foreign labour.

Japan names 7 groups for easier residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan announced seven categories of foreign nationals who qualified for a simplified permanent residence process under new eligibility criteria.

The categories covered skilled professionals, investors and long-term residents, among others, signalling a major shift in Japan's immigration policy.

Ghanaians who eyed opportunities in Japan could have benefited from the updated residency pathway if they met the outlined requirements.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh