A new Institute for Canadian Citizenship report found that only 36% of university-educated newcomers to Canada will work in roles that match their qualifications

The report projected that nearly half of degree-holding immigrants will be employed below their education level over the next 20 years

Researchers argued that closing the labour gap between immigrant and Canadian-born workers could have added around $50 billion to Canada's GDP

A new report has found that Canada's immigration system is failing to translate the qualifications of skilled newcomers into suitable employment, with the majority of university-educated immigrants projected to spend their careers in roles beneath their skill level.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship's annual report, titled "Selected But Neglected," warns that of the 380,000 permanent residents expected to be admitted to Canada next year, roughly half will hold university degrees.

Report finds only 36% of university-educated newcomers may work to their qualifications. Image credit: Hill Street Studios, Ashley L Duffus/Getty Images

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Yet only 36 per cent of those individuals are projected to work in roles that align with their qualifications over the following 20 years.

Credential recognition at the heart of the problem

The report estimates that 47 per cent of degree-holding immigrants will end up in jobs below their education level, while nearly one in five will leave Canada altogether within two decades, presumably in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

The figures stand in stark contrast to outcomes for Canadian-born workers. Census data from 2016 and 2021 show that 88 per cent of Canadian-born working-age people hold jobs that match their education, compared to just 62 per cent of immigrants.

The institute argues that foreign credential recognition remains one of the central barriers, particularly in fields such as medicine and health care where staff shortages persist.

It is calling on the federal government to do more to streamline professional licensing pathways for newcomers whose qualifications were obtained abroad.

Economic cost of immigrant underemployment

The report references a 2019 analysis by RBC which estimated that eliminating the labour gap between immigrant and Canadian-born workers could have added approximately $50 billion to Canada's gross domestic product at the time. The bank's economists also found that immigrants were earning roughly 10 per cent less than their Canadian-born counterparts.

Beyond credential recognition, the institute is urging the government to improve how it tracks immigrant underemployment and monitors how many newcomers eventually leave the country for other destinations. It argues that without better data, policymakers have limited ability to measure the scale of the problem or evaluate whether interventions are working.

Canada's immigration system does currently prioritise applicants with higher education and specialised experience in sectors such as medicine, the trades, and research. The institute's report does not dispute the value of that approach but contends that recruiting skilled workers is only the first step, and that without proper support structures on arrival, the investment in attracting those individuals is largely wasted.

The report's projections draw on a combination of Statistics Canada figures, census records, and long-term immigration data.

Canada warns visa applicants against document falsification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had cautioned visa applicants worldwide against submitting falsified or altered documents as part of their applications.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stressed that it uses advanced document verification tools and trained officers to detect fraudulent submissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh