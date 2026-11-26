The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly issued an immediate vacate order to traders occupying dedicated lanes in the Kejetia Redevelopment Project Phase II area

The directive came after construction works on the second phase of the major Kumasi market project officially resumed

KMA urged all affected traders to cooperate to prevent delays on a project promising modern trading spaces for thousands in Kumasi

Thousands of traders in Kumasi's bustling central business district are facing an urgent disruption after the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) ordered them to clear dedicated lanes tied to a major ongoing development.

Kumasi’s KMA orders traders to vacate Kejetia Phase II lanes as construction resumes, clearing the way for a project promising modern market facilities. Image credit: tripadvisor

Source: UGC

The KMA issued a formal notice on Thursday, November 26, 2026, directing all traders and occupants along the lanes reserved for the Kejetia Redevelopment Project Phase II to vacate without delay.

The directive came as contractors moved back onto the site to restart construction on the stalled second phase of one of Ghana's largest urban market projects.

In the notice, the assembly was direct about its intentions:

"As works resume on Phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project, KMA directs all traders and occupants along the dedicated lanes to vacate immediately to allow contractors safe and easy access to the site."

Why KMA needs traders to move now

The assembly explained that having traders and other occupants along the construction corridors poses a practical challenge, potentially blocking contractors from moving freely across the site.

KMA stressed that the timely completion of the project depends heavily on how quickly affected persons respond to the directive.

"We urge all affected persons to cooperate for the smooth continuation of works," the assembly added in the same notice.

What Phase II promises for Kumasi traders

Once completed, Phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project is set to transform trading conditions in Kumasi's central business district.

Plans for the phase include modern trading facilities, improved drainage infrastructure, better access routes, and a more organised and safer environment for both traders and shoppers who rely on the busy Kejetia market daily.

The KMA believes that timely cooperation from the traders currently in the affected lanes is critical to keeping the project on schedule and delivering these improvements without further setbacks.

The Facebook post below has KMA's official letter.

Fire guts parts of Kejetia market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some parts of the Kejetia Market in Kumasi have been affected by a fire at the major trading centre.

The fire, believed to have started in the early hours of Monday, April 20, 2026, ravaged some shops and destroyed goods.

In a video circulating on social media, thick smoke engulfed the market, with some shops gutted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh