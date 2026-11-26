Spain's Council of Ministers approved a sweeping new Immigration Regulation on 19 November, the country's biggest migration overhaul since 2011

The reform raised the family reunification age limit from 21 to 26, opening a legal pathway for young adults previously locked out

The updated rules also introduced five new residency categories and extended the job seeker visa from three months to a full year

A major policy shift that left thousands of families in a legal grey area for years may finally be over. Spain altered its immigration rules on 19 November, when the Council of Ministers gave the green light to a new Immigration Regulation that reshapes who can legally join their relatives in the country.

Spain Increases Age Limit For 1 Category Of Foreigners Seeking Residency Permit

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The reform, introduced by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, is the most sweeping revision to Spain's migration framework since 2011. It reorganises the country's immigration system around three pillars: work, education, and family.

Spain's new age limit for family reunification

The change generating the most discussion centres on family reunification rules. Previously, children of Spanish citizens could only apply for a residence permit under this category up to the age of 21. The updated regulation pushes that ceiling to 26, giving young adults who had aged out of eligibility a fresh legal route to join their parents in Spain.

The reform also widened the definition of qualifying family members. Unmarried couples who can demonstrate a stable relationship are now included for the first time, having been explicitly excluded under the old framework. Children and parents of victims of tr*fficking, sexual violence, or gender-based violence are also covered under the expanded criteria.

Minister Elma Saiz noted that those most likely to benefit are individuals who recently acquired Spanish nationality but had been unable to bring relatives over under the previous rules.

"It is the most comprehensive and ambitious reform carried out in 13 years, since its entry into force in 2011," Saiz said.

New visas, residency categories, and 'deep roots' permits

The regulation also introduces practical changes to how visas and residency authorisations function. All new permits will carry an initial validity of one year, with renewals lasting four years. The job seeker visa has been extended from three months to twelve, giving applicants significantly more time to secure employment suited to their qualifications.

One long-standing hurdle has also been removed: migrants will no longer need to leave Spain to transition from temporary to long-term residency, a requirement that previously pushed many people into irregular status unintentionally.

"We must allow people to carry out their life project in Spain by facilitating changes of status," Saiz explained.

Five new residency categories, described as "deep roots" permits, have been created: social, socio-labour, family, socio-educational, and second chance. The last category targets individuals whose permits lapsed within the past two years without being renewed. The minimum qualifying stay has been reduced from three years to two, and holders may work as employees or on a self-employed basis from the moment their permit is issued.

Saiz highlighted that Spain is currently the only European Union member state with a dedicated daily mechanism for regularising residency through these five routes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh